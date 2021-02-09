Crypto Exchange Expert Sangwook Lee Joins Wisebitcoin as Senior Advisor

Wisebitcoin welcomes Sangwook Lee as a new senior advisor to its team.

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wisebitcoin welcomes Sangwook Lee as a new senior advisor to its team. The cryptocurrency exchange is set to benefit from his expertise in the development of services that appeal to professional traders in the burgeoning space.

Mr. Lee is a seasoned investor and entrepreneur who has a track record of integrating traditional venture capital with new finance models such as ICOs. He will draw from his experiences as CFO of Huobi Korea and CEO of Bluehelix Korea to drive forward Wisebitcoin’s vision of providing traders the fastest and easiest experience along with unparalleled customer service.





“Wisebitcoin is an innovative cryptocurrency trading platform and is expected to develop quickly with security and market competitiveness,” Lee said of his expectations for the project.

The Asian trading platform recently launched special features that include deep liquidity and around-the-clock customer service. More importantly, it offers the unique ability to place long and short positions with leverage of up to 100:1 for contract trading to over 15 million users and 280 merchants around the globe.

About Wisebitcoin

Wisebitcoin is a global decentralized exchange for professional traders with a multicultural team of over 50 specialists. The platform provides unparalleled services such as 24/7 live phone support, cloud infrastructure, an affiliate program, and deep liquidity. Other important features include a user-friendly interface, a mobile app, and an insurance fund for asset protection.

Media contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com











