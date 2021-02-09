Bioanalytical Systems, Inc., Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) (the “Company”, “We”, “Our” or “Inotiv”), doing business as Inotiv, a leading provider of nonclinical and analytical contract research services, today announced financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2020 (“Q1 FY 2021”).



Q1 FY 2021 Highlights

Revenue grew 38.5% to $17.9 million, from $12.9 million during the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019 (“Q1 FY 2020”), driven by $3.5 million of internal growth and $1.5 million of incremental revenue from a full quarter of operations at our Fort Collins, CO, location (legacy Pre-Clinical Research Services, Inc. [“PCRS”]).

Gross profit increased 69.0% to $5.9 million, from $3.5 million in Q1 FY 2020, reflecting higher revenue and a 594 basis point expansion in gross margin to 32.86%.

Operating income totaled $14,000, compared to an operating loss of $1.0 million in Q1 FY 2020, reflecting higher gross profit on higher revenue and a 203 basis point decrease in operating expenses as a percent of revenue.

Net loss was $366,000, or $(0.03) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.4 million, or $(0.13) per diluted share, in Q1 FY 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 169.4% to $1.3 million, from $481,000 in Q1 FY 2020.

Book-to-bill ratio of 1.16x for services business.

Ending backlog of $45.3 million, up 26.9% compared to $35.7 million at the end of Q1 FY 2020 and up from $43.8 million at September 30, 2020.



Robert Leasure, Jr., the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We commenced fiscal 2021 with improved first quarter financial results, including 38.5% revenue growth year over year, expanding margins, positive operating income and $1.3 million of adjusted EBITDA. This quarter demonstrates the operating leverage inherent in our business as we grow revenue and the value of continuing to invest in our people, capacity, infrastructure, systems and services. Our organization’s unification under the Inotiv brand name, along with our client-service oriented culture, continued to drive performance, as reflected in our increasing revenue, quarter-end backlog of $45.3 million and book-to-bill ratio of 1.16x.”

Mr. Leasure concluded, “Our quarter-end backlog, positive first quarter book-to-bill ratio and seeing our team and business mature this quarter gives us additional confidence to continue to invest in our future. We believe that we have significant opportunities ahead of us to expand our services, generate favorable returns on our investments and drive value for shareholders. We also have opportunities to continue to improve and escalate the client experience, while strengthening our winning culture and creating a professional, gratifying work environment.”

Q1 FY 2021 Review

Q1 FY 2021 revenue increased 38.5% to $17.9 million, from $12.9 million in Q1 FY 2020. The majority of the increase in revenue was due to internal growth, augmented by $1.5 million of incremental revenue from PCRS, which the Company acquired in December of 2019.

Service segment revenue for Q1 FY 2021 increased 40.3% to $17.0 million, from $12.1 million in Q1 FY 2020. The increase in service revenue was due to incremental revenue of $1.5 million in Q1 FY 2020 attributable to a full quarter of Fort Collins, CO, (legacy PCRS) related operations, combined with additional revenue as a result of the expansion of our Evansville location and organic growth.

Cost of Service revenue as a percentage of Service revenue decreased to 68.1% in Q1 FY 2021, from 73.4% in Q1 FY 2020. Service gross margin increased to 31.9% in Q1 FY 2021, from 26.6% in Q1 FY 2020, reflecting operating leverage and the greater utilization of recently expanded capacity.

Product segment revenue increased 9.9% to $853,000 in Q1 FY 2021, from $776,000 in Q1 FY 2020, reflecting higher sales of Culex in-vivo sampling systems and analytical instruments, partially offset by a decrease in other instruments.

Cost of Product revenue as a percentage of Product revenue in Q1 FY 2021 decreased to 48.2% from 68.3% in Q1 FY 2020, due to expense reductions implemented in the last half of FY 2020 and improved margins on existing sales. Product gross margin increased to 51.8% in Q1 FY 2021, from 31.7% in Q1 FY 2020.

The book-to-bill ratio for Q1 FY 2021 was 1.16x. We continued to build our infrastructure for growth, which included additional headcount and investments in research and development, technology, and systems. We believe the benefit of the PPP loan has allowed us to continue to retain our employees and safely maintain business operations through recent periods. Our backlog at the end of Q1 FY 2021 was $45.3 million, compared to $35.7 million at the end of Q1 FY 2020.

Net loss in Q1 FY 2021 totaled $366,000, or $(0.03) per diluted share, an improvement of $1.1 million compared to a net loss of $1.4 million, or $(0.13) per diluted share in Q1 FY 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 169.4% to $1.3 million in Q1 FY 2021, from $481,000 in Q1 FY 2020.

Cash Provided by Operating Activities and Financial Condition

Cash provided by operating activities was $1.7 million in Q1 FY 2021, compared to $1.5 million in Q1 FY 2020.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had $1.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and there was a $0 balance on its general line of credit. Borrowings on our $3.0 million capex line of credit increased by $387 to the maximum balance of $3.0 million. In Q1 FY 2021, cash from operations, cash on hand and financing activities funded capital expenditures of $1.5 million for the investment in laboratory equipment to increase capacity and improvements to our Fort Collins facility.

Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation

This press release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). The non-GAAP financial measures are Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019. Adjusted EBITDA as reported herein refers to a financial performance measure that excludes from net income (loss) income statement line items interest expense and income taxes (benefit) expense, as well as non-cash charges for depreciation and amortization, stock option (benefit) expense, United Kingdom lease liability reversal benefit, non-recurring acquisition and integration costs and other non-recurring third-party costs, such as recruiting costs, consulting fees related to the adoption of two accounting standards, and expenses for rebranding and new website launch.

The non-GAAP financial information should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management, however, believes that Adjusted EBITDA, when used in conjunction with the results presented in accordance with GAAP, may provide a more complete understanding of the Company's results and may facilitate a fuller analysis of the Company's results, particularly in evaluating performance from one period to another.

Management has chosen to provide this supplemental information to investors, analysts, and other interested parties to enable them to perform additional analyses of our results and to illustrate our results giving effect to the non-GAAP adjustments shown in the reconciliation. Management strongly encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and cautions investors that the non-GAAP measures used by the Company may differ from similar measures used by other companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures.

About the Company

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc., doing business as Inotiv, is a pharmaceutical development company providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies and the world's leading drug development companies and medical research organizations. The Company focuses on developing innovative services supporting its clients’ discovery and development objectives for improved decision-making and accelerated goal attainment. The Company’s products focus on increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market. Visit inotivco.com for more information about the Company.

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to changes in the market and demand for our products and services, the development, marketing and sales of products and services, changes in technology, industry and regulatory standards, the timing of acquisitions and the successful closing, integration and business and financial impact thereof, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, demand for our services and products and our operations, including the measures taken by governmental authorities to address the pandemic, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and/or uncertainties and various other market and operating risks, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Financial Tables Follow:

BIOANALYTICAL SYSTEMS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) Service revenue $ 17,032 $ 12,142 Product revenue 853 776 Total revenue 17,885 12,918 Cost of service revenue 11,597 8,911 Cost of product revenue 411 530 Total cost of revenue 12,008 9,441 Gross profit 5,877 3,477 Operating expenses: Selling 625 882 Research and development 196 162 General and administrative 5,042 3,453 Total operating expenses 5,863 4,497 Operating income (loss) 14 (1,020 ) Interest expense (347 ) (311 ) Other income — 2 Net loss before income taxes (333 ) (1,329 ) Income tax expense 33 97 Net loss $ (366 ) $ (1,426 ) Basic net loss per share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.13 ) Diluted net loss per share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.13 ) Weighted common shares outstanding: Basic 11,016 10,669 Diluted 11,016 10,669

BIOANALYTICAL SYSTEMS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share amounts)

December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,155 $ 1,406 Accounts receivable Trade, net of allowance of $561 at December 31, 2020 and

September 30, 2020 8,937 8,681 Unbilled revenues and other 2,448 2,142 Inventories, net 876 700 Prepaid expenses 2,546 2,371 Total current assets 15,962 15,300 Property and equipment, net 29,316 28,729 Operating lease right-of use-assets, net 4,093 4,001 Finance lease right-to use assets, net 4,742 4,778 Goodwill 4,368 4,368 Other intangible assets, net 4,104 4,261 Lease rent receivable 131 75 Other assets 82 81 Total assets $ 62,798 $ 61,593 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,630 $ 3,196 Restructuring liability 178 168 Accrued expenses 1,599 2,688 Customer advances 13,635 11,392 Capex lines of credit 3,000 2,613 Current portion on long-term operating lease 949 866 Current portion of long-term finance lease 4,693 4,728 Current portion of long-term debt 6,877 5,991 Total current liabilities

34,561 31,642 Long-term operating leases, net

3,358 3,344 Long-term finance leases, net 40 44 Long-term debt, less current portion, net of debt issuance costs 17,208 18,826 Deferred tax liabilities 175 141 Total liabilities 55,342 53,997 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred shares, authorized 1,000,000 shares, no par value: 25 Series A shares at $1,000 stated value issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and at September 30, 2020 25 25 Common shares, no par value: Authorized 19,000,000 shares; 11,117,999 issued and outstanding at

December 31, 2020 and 10,977,675 at September 30, 2020 2,741 2,706 Additional paid-in capital 26,966 26,775 Accumulated deficit (22,276 ) (21,910 ) Total shareholders’ equity 7,456 7,596 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 62,798 $ 61,593

BIOANALYTICAL SYSTEMS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)