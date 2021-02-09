NEW doTERRA NUTRITION LINE TAKES AIM AT NUTRIENT DEFICIENCIES IN MODERN DIETS

Protein, Fiber, and Greens supplements formulated to support health and wellness

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANT GROVE, UTAH, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recognizing that even the most careful and intentional diets may lack enough of certain nutrients, doTERRA released doTERRA Nutrition, a line of natural dietary supplements, including protein, fiber, and greens. doTERRA Nutrition products were scientifically formulated to enhance areas of modern diets that fall short in providing enough of the right fuel bodies need.

“doTERRA’s mission to Pursue What’s Pure carries over to all products, including our new Nutrition line,” said Dr. David Hill, Founding Executive, Science & Healthcare. “Protein powders are everywhere these days, so it can be confusing to figure out what products to put into our bodies. We have selected the highest quality, scientifically studied ingredients to formulate these new supplements in order to help people stay healthy and strong while living their lives to the fullest.”

doTERRA Protein

Protein is an important macronutrient that is crucial for building muscle, managing appetite, and helping the body recover after workouts. doTERRA offers two kinds of protein—whey and vegan—to fit various lifestyle needs. Both protein options provide 21 grams of protein and are formulated without sugar, GMOs, gluten, and soy. The whey protein in doTERRA’s Protein comes from pasture-fed cows, is free of RBST hormone, and is available in both chocolate and vanilla flavors. doTERRA Vegan Protein comes from sources such as pea, brown rice, pumpkin seed, and sacha inchi.

Learn more about doTERRA’s Chocolate Protein, Vanilla Protein, and Vegan protein!

doTERRA Fiber

According to the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine, most people only get half the amount of fiber they need—even with a healthy diet. Created as a convenient and delicious way to supplement your fiber intake, doTERRA Fiber offers 6 grams of soluble and insoluble fiber from whole food sources. Lemon essential oil, high potency vitamin C, and a prebiotic blend make doTERRA Fiber a unique supplement to help you meet your digestive health and wellness goals.

Learn more about doTERRA Fiber.

doTERRA Greens

With pure, plant-sourced, and nourishing ingredients, doTERRA Greens supports healthy immune function, digestion, weight management, and energy. According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, less than one out of every three adults eat the recommended amount of fruit per day, and over 70 percent do not meet guidelines for vegetable consumptions. doTERRA Greens includes a mix of superfoods such as moringa, acai, dandelion, kale, oat grass, and gojiberry, as well as Lemon and Ginger essential oils, to provide a natural boost. One scoop of doTERRA Greens provides the nutritional equivalency of 1 to 2 servings of fruits and vegetables.

Learn more about doTERRA Greens.

