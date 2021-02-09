/EIN News/ -- WISeKey Combating Counterfeit and Extending AIoT with arago’s AI and Automation

arago among IT automation leaders

Geneva – February 9, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”), (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY) a cybersecurity AI IoT platform company, today announced that its solution for brand protection is now able to minimize counterfeiting and fraud by adding AI to the trusted digital identities of goods and luxury products to track and protect any item in real-time.

Automation technology has become increasingly essential to enable organizations across all industries to compete. Forrester Consulting surveyed over 900 IT decision makers and employees from companies with an annual revenue of over $1B to determine their top priorities and to provide insights to help organizations on their digital transformations. According to the commissioned study, 58% of organizations have deployed automation technologies to digitize information.

The incorporation of the AI automation process onto the WISeKey platform reinforces the WISeKey patent, method and apparatus for digital authentication of valuable goods, which covers an invention for the use of strong digital identification and authentication provided by WISeKey and combined with OISTE.ORG. This allows objects on the Internet to be authenticated and monitored in real-time via trusted clouds. A full description of patents is available at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO2&Sect2=HITOFF&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsearch-bool.html&r=7&f=G&l=50&co1=AND&d=PTXT&s1=wisekey&OS=wisekey&RS=wisekey and http://goo.gl/ozgOQm .

The WISeKey platform integrates the WISeKey Semiconductors tags based on the company’s VaultIC and NanoSeal NFC secure elements. These tags, when placed on any product and tapped by an NFC phone, securely authenticate and track the product much like an embedded ePassport and confirm the identity of the product in real-time.

WISeKey’s acquisition of arago has resulted in a groundbreaking combination of their industry leading products: arago’s AI based Knowledge Automation and Data platform HIRO and WISeKey’s cybersecurity, European RoT and IoT/semiconductors technologies. AIoT integrates semiconductors, smart sensors, IoT systems, AI and a data cloud to deliver to customers a unique offering to power innovation and enable digital transformation. Using WISeKey’s cybersecurity technology and IoT network, data will be collected in HIRO where it can be processed and acted upon in real time through automation in a highly secure environment.

AIoT is the brain that will power the nervous system of the network of IoT objects operating in the WISeKey ecosystem, which currently connects over 1.6 billion IoT devices secured with WISeKey’s semiconductors. With the introduction of 5G, the ecosystem will continue to grow at a much faster rate and will enable the connection of every object, person, and machine. AIoT will embed AI into the core infrastructure components of the ecosystem including Root of Trust, semiconductors, and edge computing. Specialized APIs are then used to provide interoperability between components at the device, software and platform level to optimize system and network operations. Data processed through AIoT is then collected and made accessible to extract value and enhance market intelligence and knowledge for customers. AIoT also enables secure automation of actions and business decisions based on real time data and enables IoT to work independently with minimal human support, unlike the current state of the market which requires that all actions be coded in advance based on pre-defined scenarios.

With the use of AI algorithms and predictive maintenance implemented through AIoT, IoT devices will have the capability to dynamically determine actions, take decisions and self-program based on analytics and customer defined knowledge, resulting in lower operating and maintenance costs for providers.

The value of adding AI to the WISeKey platform is its ability to quickly bring insights from data. Human-centric machine learning, an AI technology, brings the ability to automatically identify patterns and detect anomalies in the data that smart sensors and devices gather such as temperature, pressure, humidity, air quality, vibration, and sound.

WISeKey’s strategy is to leverage its technology platform via long-lasting relationships with a strategic partner, and bring a stream of high-profile clients that are in high demand for cybersecurity solutions, such as AI, digital identity and privacy, secure mobile communication, secure cloud computing, IoT, secure semi-conductors, Blockchain and other innovative technologies offered by WISeKey.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.