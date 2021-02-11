The GyroGlove, Created By Dr. Joon Faii Ong, Wins First Runner-Up in Global Tech Startup Competition

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Joon Faii Ong and his groundbreaking medical device company, GyroGear, recently won first runner-up in Enterprise Singapore’s global competition for tech startups1, called SLINGSHOT. The startup also walked away as champions of the competition’s healthcare category. SLINGSHOT is the largest tech challenge in South-East Asia. Ong, whose company creates wearable technologies for tremor patients, beat nearly 7,500 technology startups from 150-plus countries that participated in this year’s competition. GyroGear’s standing was evaluated and decided directly by Eduardo Saverin, Forest Li, Sequoia Capital, Temasek, SG Enterprise, on behalf of the Singapore government.

British-based GyroGear, which finished just behind artificial intelligence startup NextBillion.ai, was awarded a grant and cash prize for claiming second place in the competition. The grant comes from Startup SG, which gives startups access to mentorship programs and funding sources to transform creative business concepts into successful companies in Asia.

GyroGear—which operates in the medical technology sector—was ultimately selected from 100 startup companies that were invited to complete a weeklong advisory support program. During this program, company creators had the opportunity to receive virtual mentorship and pitch coaching.

Established in 2016, GyroGear remains the sole medical device utilising gyroscopes globally. This neuromuscular pioneer has honed its core mechanics to beyond satellite grade. The company’s flagship wearable technology, known as the GyroGlove, is currently being developed to restore the quality of life and independence of 200 million people who suffer from hand tremors. These individuals include those battling Essential Tremor and Parkinson’s disease, for example. By wearing the GyroGlove, tremulous users can confidently perform daily activities without requiring around-the-clock caregiver support.

The GyroGlove stands out in the medical field due to combining durability and elegance in a lightweight package featuring a harness that is detachable. World leading experts in engineering, medicine, science and business comprise the diverse team responsible for bringing this technology to fruition, according to Dr. Joon Faii Ong.

GyroGear, which also received a Horizon 2020 fund award in 2020, has had the opportunity to showcase its iconic technology at multiple conferences around the world in recent years. These include the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society congress in France (2019) and WIRED UK’s Smarter conference in the UK (2019). Given the quality of its work and impact on patients, this venture has been heavily featured on the BBC, Reuters, Financial Times, amongst other major international publications. The Department of International Trade has also recognised Dr Ong’s work as one of the '30 of the brightest tech innovations from the UK'2. He has been heavily backed by Innovate UK and the EU Commission with both support and grant funding