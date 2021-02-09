Scientists Find Compound to Create Treatment Regimen for COVID-19

The team at Atakam Medical indicate their patented line of bioactive compounds show a strong antiviral activity towards SARS-CoV-2.

CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- A team of scientists at Atakam Medical are pleased to announce they have found a compound that may help to create an effective treatment regimen for those suffering from COVID-19.Atakam Medical is a research company that develops bio-active compounds as candidates for creating novel therapies. Founded in 1990 by President Andrew Osichnuk, the company is an international team with a strong scientific background. Its core members include Anatolii Demchenko, Chief Scientific Officer, Eugene Stavtsev, Chief Executive Officer, Valery Polyakov, Corporate Attorney, and Oleksiy Khozyainov, Chief Information Officer.In the company’s most recent news, the team at Atakam Medical have developed and patented a line of bioactive compounds that have shown a very strong antiviral activity towards SARS-CoV-2. These compounds destroy the coronavirus inhibitor (virus SARS-CoV-2) and screening of the active compounds have been conducted in collaboration with Southern Research in Birmingham, Alabama. Through this screening, Atakam Medical discovered these compounds are non-toxic for the living cell of an organism, confirming that scientists can create effective regiments for the treatment of COVID-19.“As we know, the global pandemic is spreading rapidly with more than 101.5 million people contracting the disease and 2.19 million patients dying as a result,” says Osichnuk. “While scientists are working hard to develop and roll out vaccines, there have not been any drugs that show critical effectiveness in treating the virus. Today, we are announcing that this has changed.”Atakam Medical’s patented line of bioactive compounds not only show strong effectiveness in treating SARS-CoV-2, but the company also has research data which shows these compounds are equally as effective against all three types of coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2.“We can attribute the effectiveness of the compounds to their unique mechanism of action, which can also be effective against other strains of SARS-CoV-2,” Osichnuk continues. “Because of this, the pharmacological effects of the future therapies based on these compounds will not depend on the virus mutation. Since our COVID-19 antiviral compounds have extremely low, nanomolar weight, it presents us with an excellent opportunity to create an inhalant with rapid delivery of our medicine, straight to the lungs. The SARS-CoV-2 virus is not a predicament to mankind – it is merely an RNA molecule we have already defeated.”With this announcement, Atakam Medical welcomes pharmaceutical, biotechnology companies, investors, and other interested parties for collaboration to create new therapies against COVID-19.For more information about Atakam Medical, please visit www.atakamed.com About Atakam MedicalAtakam Medical was founded in 1990 by Andrew Osichnuk, a successful entrepreneur who holds a master’s degree in Philosophy and Applied Mathematics in Computer Science. In addition to creating Atakam Medical, Osichnuk is also the original founder and former Vice President of Central European Bank.