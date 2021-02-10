In8love Wellness now offers Zerona Laser
A new, fast and safe way of losing fat and getting into shape - non invasive, non surgical and painless therapy that gets you results in as fast as 2 weeks.
When this lasering technique is used cosmetically, it creates a slimming effect that has the power to reduce fat in places like the waist, chest, pecs, neck, back, arms, thighs, hips and beyond.”WEST LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In8love Wellness is proud to announce our new service offering, the Zerona laser! It’s a full body fat loss treatment that works by targeting areas of stubborn fat. The Zerona laser is one of the first of its kind and specifically designed for body contouring. It’s a super non-invasive treatment that’s applied externally - the laser targets excess fat by emulsifying fatty tissue through the use of cold laser technology. It provides an alternative fat loss treatment without the adverse side effects associated with surgical and other weight loss procedures like liposuction and body wraps.
Zerona was first created as a means to be used alongside procedures like liposuction to help and speed up the recovery process. Through usage though it was found that the treatments could be used on their own and were very effective in the liberation of intracellular fat.
The use of the cold laser technique uses low levels of light that don’t exceed a heat that would heat your body’s tissue but rather creates stimulation to disrupt the membrane of fat cells. This basically causes the fatty part of the cell to seep out and be flushed by the lymphatic system. The cells are then shrunk instead of being killed, which could be harmful to body tissue.
When this lasering technique is used cosmetically, it creates a slimming effect that has the power to reduce fat in places like the waist, chest, pecs, neck, back, arms, thighs, hips and beyond.
The Zerona laser treatment is super straightforward and can be administered up to three times a week. Six lasers are applied to target areas of the body and are followed with a sequence of herbal supplements that assist your body in the work that your lymphatic system does in order to flush out the fat that the cold laser is stimulating to be excreted. In as little as six sessions some folks begin to see results, but it all depends on your body type! Like everything in wellness, consistency is key! And the best results are reaped with regular use. We have already seen tremendous results amongst patients in our office who have begun receiving Zerona treatments.
At In8love Wellness in West Los Angeles, our expert team cultivates a full package experience that addresses the unique needs of each individual patient. Along with our newest Zerona Laser offering, In8love Wellness also provides acupuncture, massage, and chiropractic care - our rehabilitation protocol is results oriented, that creates lasting change in the health of your spine and well being. Getting adjusted is only part of treatment, we provide monthly classes that teach you proper posture and sleep positioning, vibration plates for improvement of muscle memory, gravitational and dip traction exercises that enhance neck function, as well as rotational chairs to loosen tightness in your spine. We treat patients who have or are experiencing back pain, neck pain, headaches, or muscular tension.
You may also be seeking pain relief following an accident, injury, or if you suffer from chronic back pain or a spinal condition. In8Love Wellness aims to heal, and by receiving chiropractic care with us, we will treat the root cause and help to improve your overall health, and attain your everyday wellness goals!
