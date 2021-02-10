State Street Ballet Presents 'Sharing The Spotlight' A Virtual Spring Series

State Street Ballet Sharing The Spotlight, Photo by Andre Yew

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- State Street Ballet presents a virtual spring series featuring archival performances that highlight “Sharing The Spotlight” with their Santa Barbara arts community. Sharing The Spotlight celebrates the ways the arts bring community together and highlights various collaborations through the magic of Cinderella, the elegance of Ballroom, and the passion of Carmen. Beginning Thursday, February 11 through April 14, three past performances will stream, free of charge, on State Street Ballet's YouTube channel. Each month a new performance will premiere with an interactive watch party, the first on February 11 at 7:30pm PST. This selection of signature works will bring the creativity of the company’s repertoire to the comfort of audience’s own homes.

Schedule:

Cinderella (2017)

Premieres on YouTube on February 11 at 7:30pm PST and will be available through midnight on February 17. Filmed on April 9, 2017 at The Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara, CA. Choreographed by State Street Ballet’s Founder and Artistic Director Rodney Gustafson, this original and highly acclaimed production of Cinderella is a light-hearted retelling of everyone’s favorite fairy tale. Sharing The Spotlight with The Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation and California Arts Council.

Ballroom (2019)

Premieres on March 11 at 7:30pm PST and will be available through midnight on March 17. Filmed April 13, 2019 at The Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara, CA. A signature State Street Ballet production, Ballroom has been a part of the repertoire for nearly two decades. It features an incredible selection of music by George Gershwin, Astor Piazzolla, Ella Fitzgerald, and many more, with a wonderful variety of dance styles from passionate tangos to luxurious waltzes, and even a little hip hop. Sharing The Spotlight with The Mosher Foundation.

Carmen (2014)

Premieres on April 8 at 7:30pm PST and will be available through midnight on April 14. Performance filmed April 5, 2014 at The Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara, CA. Co-artistic Director, and resident choreographer William Soleau’s choreography is rich with symbolism and heartrending moments of pathos. This production has successfully toured the United States from coast to coast, receiving rave reviews and standing ovations. Sharing The Spotlight with The Music Academy of the West.

State Street Ballet exists to bring the beauty and power of dance to all audiences through performances that are accessible, inclusive, and inviting. Art strengthens communities, makes us more tolerant, and unifies us across borders. For more information please visit: www.statestreetballet.com

