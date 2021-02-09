Simply Noted Expands Suite of Scalable Handwritten Communication Services
With launch of new website, new features include custom card designing tool, new handwriting styles, automated CRM integrations, and more
Now a business will be able to integrate their customer relationship management system with our API and we’ll automatically be able to send handwritten letters or cards based on specific prompts.”TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simply Noted, an automated handwritten letter company helping businesses communicate and build relationships, has launched a new website with significant upgrades to its products and services. These upgrades will allow businesses that prioritize relationship-building as part of their sales and marketing strategy to better connect with current and potential customers, clients, employees, and partners.
— Rick Elmore
Founded on the idea of making it easy to create scalable and real pen-written communication with specially developed technology, Simply Noted has been helping business and sales leaders stand out from their competition since its founding in 2018. Now, Simply Noted is rolling out new features to allow even more personalized marketing and lead-generating opportunities.
“These new features and tools will help businesses continue to build meaningful relationships through handwritten communication, except business and sales leaders don’t have to individually write every handwritten note,” said Rick Elmore, Founder and CEO of Simply Noted. “Simply Noted has grown by more than 300 percent in the last 12 months because businesses find that our services simply work, and we’re thrilled to give our clients more opportunities to customize their marketing and communications.”
New Simply Noted features include:
• An online custom card designing tool where users can add photos, logos, and more to a card style of their choice.
• Full API integrations to maximize automated relationship-building opportunities through a user’s CRM or database. Integrations are now available with Salesforce, Zapier, HubSpot, MailChimp, Shopify, ZOHO, and more.
• 5 new handwriting styles, totaling more than 20 handwriting styles to choose from. Users can also create and upload their own handwriting style for an additional fee.
• The ability to add gift cards to orders.
• Training videos to help users navigate the suite of tools and execute the best handwritten communications.
“Now a business will be able to integrate their customer relationship management system with our API and we’ll automatically be able to send handwritten letters or cards based on specific prompts,” added Elmore. “Examples of these prompts could be if an employee celebrates a work anniversary, if a customer buys a product or service, if a client signs a contract, or anything else imaginable.”
Simply Noted currently works with businesses of all industries and sizes to supplement their personalized marketing campaigns, including those in real estate, insurance, nonprofit, technology, sales, and more.
Elmore launched Simply Noted in 2018 during his time at the University of Arizona’s Eller College of Management where he was pursuing his Master’s in Business Administration. Prior to becoming an entrepreneur, Elmore was a top-ranked sales executive with several medical technology companies. Elmore also played football for the University of Arizona and was drafted to the NFL, where he played for several teams including the Arizona Cardinals.
Simply Noted card designs, handwriting samples, and pricing are available at simplynoted.com.
