Royal Hospital School says online learning is here to stay

The Royal Hospital School has delivered more than 30,000 online lessons Simon Lockyer, Headteacher at The Royal Hospital School

One of the first UK schools to switch to remote learning in the first lockdown, a Suffolk co-ed school says a hybrid learning model will continue post-Covid-19.

The adoption of online learning at RHS has been incredible. We want to share what we have learned with the wider academic community to enable a more accessible learning model for the future.” — Simon Lockyer, Headmaster, Royal Hospital School

IPSWICH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM, February 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Almost a year on from the first lockdown, Suffolk’s Royal Hospital School (RHS) has reported its own learning journey, with surprising feedback from parents and pupils.In March 2020, the 700-pupil co-ed school pivoted to a full online learning curriculum in less than 48-hours following the first school closure announcements.Now, having delivered more than 30,000 virtual lessons, RHS has taken the online experience further, with plans to continue a hybrid model after restrictions end.“Thanks to huge dedication from our teaching and support staff, we have managed to deliver on of the most successful virtual learning transitions in the UK,” says RHS Headmaster Simon Lockyer.“We never imagined that lockdown would go into 2021, but it did enable us to look at using technology to make even more school activities accessible.”Online fitness challenges, 76 after school clubs, mentoring and peer support sessions and parents’ evenings are all now available, alongside a full learning curriculum.“There have been some surprises,” says Mr Lockyer. “Every parent knows how frustrating parents’ evenings can be, trying to book time with multiple teachers around work and family commitments and queuing for your slot. By making the whole process virtual, parents can guarantee a convenient and completely private consultation with the teacher of their choice without having to leave home. It is just one example of how forced change can give us new and better ways to do things.“Young people also tell us that having the option to take part in a live lesson then have the ability to watch again if they need to help in supporting their learning. By having the ability to reach our pupils in their own space, we can support them pastorally as well as academically.“We are aware that as an independent school we and our pupils have additional resources, but the Royal Hospital School learning model is down to the passion and commitment of our incredible team. However challenging, this pandemic is an opportunity for us to change and evolve to meet the needs and expectations of the next generation of learners.“We want to share what we have learned with the wider academic community to enable a more accessible learning model for the future.”For more information about the school visit www.royalhospitalschool.org About RHS:The Royal Hospital School is an independent co-educational boarding and day school for 11-18-year olds. Founded in 1712 in Greenwich, London, it moved to its spectacular site, set in 200 acres of Suffolk countryside overlooking the River Stour, in 1933. One of East Anglia’s leading independent schools, the Royal Hospital School is a modern, forward-thinking HMC school anchored on 300 years of history and achievement, with the resources to react to change favourably and deliver education and pastoral care to its pupil anywhere in the world.

Royal Hospital School online learning