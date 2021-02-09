Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (8 February 2021)

New cases: 227 Total active cases: 14,582 Total currently admitted: 221 (34 new) Total number of tests conducted: 160,703 (937 new) Total confirmed cases: 27,422* Total recovered: 11,756 (155 new) New discharges from treatment units: 14 Total deaths: 874 (18 new)

*Out of these, 134 lost to follow-up and 76 outcome under investigation.