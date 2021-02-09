Coronavirus - Gambia: COVID-19 update (8 February 2021)
Active cases: 276 New cases: 65 New tests: 819 Total confirmed: 4,302 Recovered: 3,891 (+5) Deaths: 135 (+1)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
