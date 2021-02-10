Spectrum Instrumentation appoints new Managing Director
Together we aim to ensure that the company achieves its financial objectives, mission and long-term aspirations.”GROSSHANSDORF, GERMANY, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spectrum Instrumentation GmbH, one of the world's leading companies for PC-based test & measurement, has announced that Carsten Gralla has joined its expanded executive team as Managing Director. Carsten holds a degree in mechanical engineering and is seen as a major asset to the business. Having previously worked in both large and small organizations, he brings a wealth of experience in all areas of commerce. This includes production, IT, international sales, marketing and quality management. As MD, Carsten will work with company founder and CEO Gisela Hassler as well as CTO Oliver Rovini, guiding and controlling all facets of the company’s operations.
This marks a new phase for the company that started business more than 30 years ago and now provides some of the world’s most advanced computer-controlled data acquisition and generation products. Gisela Hassler says: “I take pleasure in welcoming Carsten to the Spectrum family. Together we aim to ensure that the company achieves its financial objectives, mission and long-term aspirations.”
With the company achieving year-on-year growth now for the past several years, Gisela Hassler says it’s the perfect time to expand the management team. Carsten Gralla also feels that the time is right. In his own words: “I love the spirit of entrepreneurship and taking responsibility as well as seeing an organization and people grow. I hope I can bring experience and knowledge to the table to help continue the success story of Spectrum.”
The company is headquartered near Hamburg, Germany, and is known for its outstanding support that comes directly from the design engineers. Using a modular design philosophy, the company has created an extensive range of digitizer and generator products. These products can be used to acquire, analyse or generate almost any electronic signal with frequency content from DC right through to the GHz range. Depending on the application requirements, users can take advantage of three different product formats. PCIe cards can plug directly into nearly any PC, turning it into a complete test instrument, PXIe modules can be used in an industrial chassis to create complete automated test systems, and stand-alone LXI units are available for benchtop, rack-mount or mobile operation, whenever easy remote control is needed.
Anyone interested in Spectrum Instrumentation and its products can request a copy of the company’s recently released 2021 catalogue. It contains the whole product assortment, with currently over 200 measurement instruments and many powerful software tools, along with a 30 year history-timetable and other useful details about the company. More information about Spectrum can also be found at www.spectrum-instrumentation.com
