McWilliams|Ballard Announces Sales At Maddox In Northwest Washington Will Kick Off This Week

McWilliams|Ballard is proud to announce Maddox, a new boutique condominium community, is set to launch sales this week.

Located along famed Georgia Avenue, Maddox features 18 modern condominium flats with one- and two-bedroom layouts, three penthouse homes have multi-level living, private roof decks and incredible views of DC. Every residence hosts sleek interior finishes, large floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood flooring, quartz countertops, Bosch appliances with gas cooking and ELFA closet systems. The community features a secure entry lobby, available private parking and storage.

“We are so excited to start sales at Maddox. Because the development team started in custom single-family homes, every part of this boutique community has been meticulously engineered and designed to the highest of standards. On top of it all, Maddox’s location in the heart of Park View, just minutes to Howard University and the U Street Corridor, as well as everything that’s exciting in Petworth means there are incredible opportunities for entertainment, dining, and recreation just out the front door,” said Robert Cook, Vice President of McWilliams|Ballard.

The development of Maddox is led by partnerships between Clemens Builders, a local full-service construction and development firm, and Ventura Group, a custom home builder with experience throughout the Washington Metro Area.

McWilliams|Ballard, based in Alexandria, Virginia, is the leading real estate sales and marketing firm specializing in the sales and marketing of new condominiums, townhomes and mixed-use communities. During its 25-year history, McWilliams|Ballard has worked in 13 states nationwide, creating partnerships with developers and builders to provide sales and marketing solutions from project inception to the final closed sale. In addition, the firm also provides consultation and market research used by some of the most renowned developers and investment groups in the country.

