Practifi Announces Integration with Schwab Advisor Center®

Practifi launches digital account open and alerts integration with Schwab Advisor Center.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Practifi, a business management platform for high-performing financial advice firms, announced integration with Schwab Advisor Center®.

Practifi’s integration with the digital account open tool on Schwab Advisor Center streamlines account opening, enabling advisors to initiate and oversee the account opening process from within Practifi.

The integration also enables advisors to receive alerts in Practifi to help monitor account opening, move money, eSignature documents, and report availability anytime and anywhere.

“We’re thrilled to be integrating with Schwab Advisor Services to minimize administrative effort, reduce errors and decrease time-delays, enabling advisors to provide an exemplary client experience,” stated Adrian Johnstone, Co-Founder, and Chief Commercial Officer of Practifi.

Driven by a passion for the client experience, Practifi’s innovative platform connects the tools advisors need to drive efficient operations and build positive relationships with their clients. In a sea of disparate technologies, Practifi is a unifying force with their solution, efficient operations, and excellent client experiences.

“The Practifi integration is a welcome addition to the Schwab ecosystem,” said Kartik Srinivasan, Senior Managing Director and head of third-party integrations for Schwab Advisor Services. “Enabling advisors to streamline and enhance their client experience through digital workflow integrations aligns with our continuing goal to provide advisors who custody with Schwab the tools and resources they need to operate and grow their businesses”.

About Practifi

More than a CRM, Practifi is an enterprise-grade business management platform designed for high-performing financial advice firms. Practifi’s innovative product suite helps advisory teams integrate systems and automate processes while maximizing revenue, boosting growth, and strengthening client relationships. With a focus on client success and product innovation, Practifi provides the foundation and support needed to build the financial advisory firm of the future. Practifi was founded in Sydney, Australia, and has U.S. headquarters in Chicago. To learn more, visit practifi.com.

Marie Cunningham Practifi 224-289-5100 marie.cunningham@practifi.com