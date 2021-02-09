Listrak Joins Adobe Exchange Program as Accelerate Partner

New integration advances Listrak’s mission to help retailers achieve true cross-channel orchestration of email, SMS and behavioral marketing

/EIN News/ -- LITITZ, Pa., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Listrak, the leading digital marketing cloud technology provider for retailers, today announced it has joined the Adobe Exchange Partner Program as an Accelerate partner. This collaboration enables Fortune 100 and leading direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands to deliver highly personalized, cross-channel experiences across the entire customer journey. Additionally, marketers using Listrak’s platform can immediately leverage the Magento extension and Adobe Analytics integration, resulting in increased revenue and deeper customer engagement through a simple point-and-click experience.



Designed by Listrak, the Magento extension seamlessly enables online merchants to reach customers at the right time and the right place, regardless of the source, channel, or device. By linking their Magento storefronts and Listrak accounts, merchants can now benefit from Listrak’s library of solutions built on valuable consumer data and drive timely trigger email campaigns to reach optimal customer engagement.

Additionally, Adobe Analytics customers can now natively monitor and track critical email metrics - including emails sent, opened and unsubscribed - to seamlessly analyze their email performance and uncover new insights directly inside Adobe Analytics.

Listrak boasts more than 1,000 retail customers, including 7 For All Mankind, Alex and Ani, vineyard vines and Academy Sports who are experiencing a major uptick in revenue through highly relevant and personalized marketing communications. For example, in its first six months of working with Listrak, 7 For All Mankind saw tremendous results with a 127x ROI increase.

“Adobe and Listrak are uniquely positioned to help retailers maximize their cross-channel marketing and drive higher levels of engagement,” said Ross Kramer, CEO of Listrak. “Joining the Adobe Exchange Program opens new revenue opportunities for our clients at a crucial time and in an increasingly competitive landscape.”

“Having a comprehensive email, SMS and behavioral marketing solution is imperative for merchants in today’s digital age,” said Cody Crnkovich, Head of Partner Programs, Adobe. “With Listrak’s integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud applications, customers will have additional tools at their disposal giving them the visibility and insights to improve campaigns and the overall customer experience.”

Listrak is an established leader in the cross-channel marketing industry. Listrak works with more than 1,000 retailers and brands to drive higher levels of engagement and revenue with their customers by providing leading-edge email, SMS, and behavioral marketing solutions. Listrak has an industry-leading Net Promoter Score through their singular focus on driving results. With Listrak, retailers gain more than a technology platform; they gain a long-term, strategic partnership with retail marketing experts who become an extension of their team to help execute growth strategies and exceed their goals.