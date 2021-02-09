DrChrono and Fullscript Partner to Provide Complete Solution for Integrative Practices

Physicians can now recommend practitioner-grade supplements from clinical notes within DrChrono platform

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DrChrono Inc., the company developing the essential platform and services for modern medical practices, announced today that it has partnered with Fullscript . This partnership will offer practices access to Fullscript’s virtual supplement dispensary so practitioners can have a complete, functional health workspace for their integrative practice.



Now practices can seamlessly recommend practitioner-grade supplements from their clinical notes within the DrChrono platform through the free Fullscript and DrChrono integration. Integrative practices can boost patient adherence with tools like supplement refill reminders and automated shipping, amplifying treatment plans. Practitioners can also save time by accessing protocols from the free library for their most popular recommendations and treatment plans.

The new integration through DrChrono’s API creates a singular workspace that adds efficiency, engages patients, and helps practices grow their business leveraging both platforms in one functional health experience.

“We’re excited to partner with DrChrono to provide practitioners with a complete workspace that allows them to dispense supplements and manage their integrative practice from a single solution,” said Alan Karani, Strategic Integration Account Manager at Fullscript. “For the first time, this integration allows integrative practitioners to add a new revenue stream, boost adherence, and save time all without leaving the DrChrono App.”

“DrChrono users are looking for simple ways to add services, like supplement dispensaries, to their practice,” said Daniel Kivatinos, COO and Co-Founder of DrChrono. “For integrative physician practices, our partnership with Fullscript will make it easy to recommend supplements right from their clinical notes, send out refill reminders and take advantage of automated shipping. As DrChrono continues to add new applications through our API, services like Fullscript help our customers grow their business.”

About Fullscript

Fullscript is a free online supplement dispensary that integrates with any practice. Switch between virtual dispensing, stocking supplements in-office, or one-to-many care to create a dispensing mix that fits your workflow.

Use Fullscript to help automate refills and strengthen patient relationships right from your trusted EHR platform. Browse over 300 practitioner-grade brands using the industry’s best search function. Plus, take advantage of Fullscript’s virtual practice resources, and curated patient wellness content to support your patients with their health goals and treatment plans.

Make your practice truly integrated with the DrChrono and Fullscript integration.

About DrChrono

DrChrono develops the essential platform and services for modern medical practices to make care more informed, more interactive, and more personalized. The open platform powers electronic health record (EHR), practice management, medical billing, and revenue cycle management solutions for thousands of physicians and millions of patients, and is fully extensible via a robust API and marketplace of applications and services. The platform is facilitating millions of patient appointments and is processing billions of dollars in medical billing. For more information about DrChrono, visit www.drchrono.com .

