Forwardly, Inc. Raises $1.5 Million in Private Equity Funding

/EIN News/ -- Boulder City, NV, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Sharp, President and CEO of Forwardly, Inc. (OTCMKT: FORW), announced today that the company has raised a total of $1.5 million in equity funding.



All but $50,000 of these funds were raised in a new fixed convertible debenture that was negotiated on January 15, 2021 and closed on January 29, 2021. That debenture was intended to raise an aggregate $1 million but was oversubscribed due to a demand for the company’s securities. The decision was made to extend the total to $1.45 million. The remaining funds were raised through a debenture announced by the company on August 31, 2020, but subsequently canceled before all but $50,000 of the committed funds were received. All of the funds referenced here have now been received by the company.

Mr. Sharp also announced that the shareholder video conference call, previously scheduled for February 16, 2021 will once again be rescheduled to 4:30 p.m. EST on March 5, 2021 to accommodate the discussion of pending material events anticipated by the company, as well as the release of the company’s annual financial report. Interested investors and press are invited to register for the shareholder call at the company’s website www.ForwardlyPlaced.com .

Mr. Sharp commented, “While I realize that some will be disappointed in this postponement of the shareholder call, the Board of Directors determined that delaying it was prudent in light of some ongoing developments. I am sure that the shareholders will appreciate the need for the delay once the discussion takes place. I don’t anticipate that there will be any further postponements.”

Among Forwardly’s investments is the ownership of 500 million warrants in Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTC: TSNP). Were these warrants to be exercised, and as of the issuance of this press release, Forwardly would book an $830 million asset. As Forwardly purchased these warrants as a long term investment in Tesoro/HUMBL, the company does not anticipate exercising these warrants over the near term.

Tesoro is awaiting the execution of corporate actions by the Financial Industry Regulatory Industry (FINRA), after which the company will be known as HUMBL, Inc. Further information about Tesoro/HUMBL can be reviewed at www.HUMBLpay.com

Forwardly is an opportunity investor seeking to finance fresh ideas. The company is headed by George Sharp, a longtime whistleblower, advocate against microcap fraud, and defender of shareholder rights.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forwardly, Inc.

1022 Nevada Highway

Boulder City, NV 89005

702-840-4433