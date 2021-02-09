Leading Payment Processor VizyPay Names New Director of Fintech Development and Data Analytics to Spearhead Innovation

The award-winning company created this new position in order to lead technology development, appointing Dang Saengchanpheng to the role due to his extensive background in data analytics

/EIN News/ -- WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VizyPay , an award-winning leader in credit card processing, today announced the appointment of Dang Saengchanpheng as the Director of Fintech Development and Data Analytics. Saengchanpheng is the first to hold this position at the company, and will manage the implementation of strategic technology advancements based on strategic, data driven insights.

“We developed this position to help drive our business forward as innovation in the industry continues to accelerate,” said Austin Mac Nab, CEO and co-founder of VizyPay. “Dang’s background as a data analyst makes him the perfect fit for this role, to offer critical insights and strategic recommendations. This role isn’t often seen in-house in the industry, typically a tech company would outsource for this type of support. However, by creating this role within VizyPay, we’re able to have a dedicated individual who understands our business first hand that can help strategically develop new products, provide key assessments based on data and more.”

As the Director of Fintech Development and Data Analytics, Saengchanpheng will lead integration with new technology, provide in-depth analysis of company data, and strategic workflow management. Within these key areas, he will keep a pulse on what technology is available for the company to integrate with and offer a seamless experience for its sales agents. Furthermore, Saengchanpheng will utilize the company’s proprietary data to help make informed decisions, as well as understanding VizyPay’s current technology and assessing how it can be scaled.

“I’m thrilled to accept this position with VizyPay and help the company continue to be a leader in the payments industry,” said Saengchanpheng. “Technology is incredibly dynamic, and how you use it plays a major role in where your company goes. If you look at a company from the outside, you’ll just see the products or services they offer, but on the inside, there’s technology helping drive that business forward—for example, VizyPay’s proprietary customer relationship management tool that was built from scratch for its 1099 sales agents is never seen by our clients, but is an integral part of the agent’s success.”

Prior to this role, Saengchanpheng spent more than 11 years working as an analytics consultant for Wells Fargo, where he analyzed large data sets, and provided strategic recommendations to the company’s developers to create database codes.

