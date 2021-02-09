Aurora Strategy Group Welcomes Jeff Dean

Experienced public affairs and communications professional joins one of Canada’s fastest growing public affairs team

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marcel Wieder, President and Chief Advocate for Aurora Strategy Group welcomed Jeff Dean, the newest member to the Aurora team. “Jeff brings a wealth of experience that will help clients navigate the world of government. He has an in-depth knowledge of municipal and provincial governments having worked closely with Provincial Cabinet Ministers, MPPs and Toronto City Councillors.”



“I am excited that Jeff has joined our team and look forward to him sharing his skills and knowledge with our clients and team members. His background both inside and outside of government is a definite asset to the Aurora team,” Wieder added.

“Joining the team at Aurora and establishing a practice where I can put my skills to work for clients is something that I am looking forward to,” said Dean. “Aurora has a strong reputation, seasoned and experienced team members and a national footprint makes this a good fit.”

Prior to joining Aurora, Dean worked at Queen’s Park where he led communications efforts and issues management as press secretary to the Minister of Northern Development and Mines. Most recently, he worked at Toronto City Hall as a senior advisor to a City Councillor on communications, stakeholder relations and community engagement.

Jeff currently serves on the public affairs committee for Medical Cannabis Canada, where he works to support strategy development in government and regulator engagement activities federally and provincially.



A seasoned political grassroots organizer, he has been involved in several capacities within associations and managed campaigns at municipal, provincial and federal levels.



Prior to his work in politics and government, Jeff worked in the finance sector.





Aurora Strategy Group is a public affairs, government and public relations firm based in Toronto, with offices in Atlantic and Western Canada.

Marcel Wieder

416-907-2126

marcel@aurorastrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6227260d-5377-4348-9e88-6be570c0caad