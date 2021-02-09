Leading Payments Provider Paya Expands Acumatica ERP Integration through Latest Certification

Drawing on Paya’s integration expertise in ERP and accounting, new payment and commerce features deepen relationship with Acumatica

ATLANTA, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paya (Nasdaq: PAYA), a leading integrated payments and commerce solution provider, announced today that it has been recognized as an Acumatica-Certified Application (ACA), enabling rich omni-payment capabilities across all Acumatica's Cloud ERP editions.

Paya’s solution, available in Acumatica’s ERP editions and Customer Portal, delivers frictionless card, ACH and check payment functionality directly into management workflows. The solution improves back-office efficiency, data integrity and manageability, and drives revenue assurance through features such as e-invoicing, automated card account updater and recurring billing.

Combined with Paya’s fully scaled technology platform, dedicated onboarding support, industry-leading service, and partner go-to-market programs, Paya’s integrated suite provides its partners and their customers with end-to-end solutions to manage and grow their businesses. Paya’s native integrations were early in market, including the first integration with Acumatica Customer Portal, which simplifies receivables via real-time invoices and payments.

“Paya’s integration with Acumatica allows businesses to receive and process payments efficiently, reducing errors through automation and facilitating seamless and frictionless transactions,” said Mark Engels, Paya’s Chief Revenue Officer. “The new updates in Acumatica 2020 R2, including e-invoicing capabilities, represent an exciting next step in our deep-seated relationship with Acumatica, giving both companies the ability to offer even better tools and service to customers. The combined solution, along with Paya’s industry-leading support and deep payment expertise, ensures partners and clients are positioned for long-term success.”

“We’re proud to recognize Paya as an Acumatica-Certified Application,” says Christian Lindberg, vice president of partner solutions at Acumatica. “Our ACA label is built to help customers find applications capable of delivering flexible, responsive technology to execute their long-term business strategies. Paya continues to develop new features with its Acumatica integration and its ACA label is a testament to the company’s continued focus on innovation across channels and verticals.”

About Paya

Paya (Nasdaq: PAYA) is a leading provider of integrated payment and frictionless commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiencies. The company processes over $30 billion of annual payment volume across credit/debit card, ACH, and check, making it a top 20 provider of payment processing in the US and #6 overall in e-Commerce. Paya serves more than 100,000 customers through over 2,000 key distribution partners focused on targeted, high growth verticals such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B end markets. The business has built its foundation on offering robust integrations into front-end CRM and back-end accounting systems to enhance customer experience and workflow. Paya is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with offices in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH, Mt. Vernon, OH and Dallas, TX. For more information about Paya, visit www.paya.com or follow us on Twitter: PayaHQ and LinkedIn: Paya .

About Acumatica

Acumatica Cloud ERP provides the best business management solution for transforming your company to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability, and ease of use, Acumatica delivers unparalleled value to small and midmarket organizations. Connected Business. Delivered. For more information, visit www.acumatica.com.

