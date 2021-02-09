Global Phytomelatonin Market Size - Forecasts to 2026

Nutraland Inc, Natural Health International, La Mend, Naturelo, Olly, Natrol, MidNite Sleep, and Boiron USA among others are among the major identified companies dealing in the industry. Other key players include Benevolent Nourishment, Nature Made, Proper Labs, Radiant laboratories, Puritan’s Pride, Best Naturals, Kirkman, and Gaia Herbs.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Phytomelatonin Market will grow at a CAGR of around 7 percent during the forecast period [2021-2026]. Nutraland Inc, Natural Health International, La Mend, Naturelo, Olly, Natrol, MidNite Sleep, and Boiron USA among others are among the major identified companies dealing in the industry. Other key players include Benevolent Nourishment, Nature Made, Proper Labs, Radiant laboratories, Puritan’s Pride, Best Naturals, Kirkman, and Gaia Herbs. Innovation with respect to the extraction and synthesis process along with the inclusion of other plant sources are considered as key strategic initiatives adopted by many companies.



Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Edible Plants Tart Cherries Goji Berry Tomato Bell Pepper

Aromatic Medicinal Plants Thyme Sage Chinese Liquorice Root, Peppermint Aloe Clove



Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Capsule & Tablets

Gummies

Creams

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Dietary supplements

Medicine

Nutracosmetics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa





