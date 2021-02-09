Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Global Phytomelatonin Market Size - Forecasts to 2026

Nutraland Inc, Natural Health International, La Mend, Naturelo, Olly, Natrol, MidNite Sleep, and Boiron USA among others are among the major identified companies dealing in the industry. Other key players include Benevolent Nourishment, Nature Made, Proper Labs, Radiant laboratories, Puritan’s Pride, Best Naturals, Kirkman, and Gaia Herbs.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Phytomelatonin Market will grow at a CAGR of around 7 percent during the forecast period [2021-2026]. Nutraland Inc, Natural Health International, La Mend, Naturelo, Olly, Natrol, MidNite Sleep, and Boiron USA among others are among the major identified companies dealing in the industry. Other key players include Benevolent Nourishment, Nature Made, Proper Labs, Radiant laboratories, Puritan’s Pride, Best Naturals, Kirkman, and Gaia Herbs. Innovation with respect to the extraction and synthesis process along with the inclusion of other plant sources are considered as key strategic initiatives adopted by many companies.

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

  • Edible Plants
    • Tart Cherries
    • Goji Berry
    • Tomato
    • Bell Pepper
  • Aromatic Medicinal Plants
    • Thyme
    • Sage
    • Chinese Liquorice Root,
    • Peppermint
    • Aloe
    • Clove

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

  • Capsule & Tablets
  • Gummies
  • Creams

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

  • Dietary supplements
  • Medicine
  • Nutracosmetics
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

North America                                                                                 

  • U.S.
  • Canada

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Mexico
  • Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • South Africa
  • Rest of the Middle East & Africa


Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +16026667238

Website: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/

