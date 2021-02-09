Global Phytomelatonin Market Size - Forecasts to 2026
Nutraland Inc, Natural Health International, La Mend, Naturelo, Olly, Natrol, MidNite Sleep, and Boiron USA among others are among the major identified companies dealing in the industry. Other key players include Benevolent Nourishment, Nature Made, Proper Labs, Radiant laboratories, Puritan’s Pride, Best Naturals, Kirkman, and Gaia Herbs.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Phytomelatonin Market will grow at a CAGR of around 7 percent during the forecast period [2021-2026]. Innovation with respect to the extraction and synthesis process along with the inclusion of other plant sources are considered as key strategic initiatives adopted by many companies.
Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)
- Edible Plants
- Tart Cherries
- Goji Berry
- Tomato
- Bell Pepper
- Aromatic Medicinal Plants
- Thyme
- Sage
- Chinese Liquorice Root,
- Peppermint
- Aloe
- Clove
Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)
- Capsule & Tablets
- Gummies
- Creams
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)
- Dietary supplements
- Medicine
- Nutracosmetics
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
