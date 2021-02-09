Asia Broadband Updates Gold-Backed Cryptocurrency Token Development Status

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB) is pleased to announce that Core State Holdings, Corp. (CSHC) has completed the development of the AABB Wallet for the Company’s gold-backed cryptocurrency token and is in the process of testing the iOS and Android versions of the platform. Once the testing has been completed, CSHC will start the upload of the applications to the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, prior to the full transfer of the Apps to the Company. In addition, CSHC has created the AABB Gold (AABBG) token for the Company that will allow users to purchase the tokens upon the transfer of AABB Wallet to the client. Lastly, the AABB Gold’s Economic Algorithm has been finalized and its implementation has begun. The Economic Algorithm is an in-depth plan that focuses on AABB Gold’s ease of access, use, stimulation of B2B purchases of metals, and the creation of an additional sustainable revenue stream for the Company. Strategically positioned as a revenue diversification and awareness project, the AABB Gold token will create liquidity and monetize physical gold holdings and future gold production.

CSHC has also built a branded website for the AABB Gold token and is collaborating with the Company to plan the launch of a marketing campaign. The Company’s primary goal for the token is to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is secured and trusted with gold backing, by expanding circulation targeting large population and high growth markets globally including India and China. The economic fundamentals of India’s high demand and interest in physical gold and China’s expanding use of its national digital currency and digital wallets could naturally lend themselves to the future use of the AABB Gold token. The Company expects to go live with the launch of its AABB Gold (AABBG) token within the next several weeks.



About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders. AABB also is releasing a freshly minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency and expects to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is secured and trusted with gold backing, an outstanding quality relative to other cryptocurrencies. Visit www.AsiaBroadbandInc.com for more info.

