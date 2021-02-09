Sound Blaster PLAY! 4: Conference Calls Made Smart and Easy

/EIN News/ -- Milpitas, Calif. , Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Technology today announced the release of Sound Blaster PLAY! 4, a pocket-sized USB DAC that is boosted with new features to help users communicate effectively. Sporting the all-new SmartComms Kit (for Windows), Sound Blaster PLAY! 4 comes with an array of smart communication features, such as VoiceDetect and Two-way Noise Cancellation to make every conference call easy and fuss-free for users working from home.

The latest VoiceDetect feature allows users to speak freely without disruption as the mute status switches based on voice detection — the microphone gets unmuted instantly when the user’s voice is detected, and is muted automatically when no further speech is detected. There is no need to fiddle with any buttons, and users can focus on what matters most - the conversation itself. On the other hand, a nifty two-way noise cancellation feature works to reduce unwanted background noises during online calls at both ends — NoiseClean-in for incoming audio and NoiseClean-out for outgoing audio — so that only the users’ voices are heard clearly throughout every conversation.

Despite its tiny size, the Sound Blaster PLAY! 4 packs a mighty audio punch that is expected of a Sound Blaster, with 24-bit / 192 kHz resolution at 110 dB to deliver an instant audio upgrade that is clearer and richer than the default audio inherent in devices. Users can also further enhance the audio quality of their music, movie and gaming content with Bass Boost and Dynamic EQs via the conveniently-located EQ button.

On top of that, users retain access to the renowned Sound Blaster Acoustic Engine that offers a suite of industry-leading audio processing technologies such as Surround immersion and CrystalVoice.

These features are all conveniently accessed through the all-new Creative app, which is a new software platform with an integrated user interface across various products.

Sound Blaster PLAY! 4 is easy to set up with convenient compatibility across multiple platforms – from PC, Mac to PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. Coupled with nifty new features for smarter communication and greater portability, the Sound Blaster PLAY! 4 is an easy choice for users as the perfect work from home solution for any work calls.

Pricing and Availability

Sound Blaster PLAY! 4 is attractively priced at US$29.99 and is available at Creative.com.

For more information, visit www.creative.com/sbplay4.

About Creative

Creative is a worldwide leader in digital entertainment products. Famous for its Sound Blaster® sound cards and for driving the multimedia revolution - which established a user base of 400 million - Creative drives digital entertainment with cutting-edge audio solutions that include premium wireless speakers, wireless headphones, powerful audiophile-grade digital amplifiers and next-generation home-theatre systems. Aiming at the new mobile networked generation by bridging the worlds of the computer, smartphones, and tablets, Creative continues to reinvent the Sound Blaster, with its ground-breaking Sound Blaster Roar series and USB-audio class of products such as the Sound Blaster X7.

In 2016, Creative unveiled the X-Fi Sonic Carrier: a brand-new concept in hi-res audio and video delivery for home entertainment. This technology powerhouse dubbed ‘the soundbar of the gods' personifies the Audio of Tomorrow.

In 2018, Creative launched an all-new game-changing technology for headphones called Super X-Fi® Headphone Holography. This technology uses computational audio to recreate the listening experience of a high-end multi-speaker system in a professional studio, and delivers the same expansive experience - with the same original depth, detail, realism, and spaciousness - in headphones. Super X-Fi further uses Artificial Intelligence to compute a custom audio profile based on a person's unique anthropometry. Super X-Fi has won multiple accolades worldwide, including an unprecedented 23 awards at CES 2019-2020.

