InsideView Named a G2 Best Software of 2021 Winner

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsideView is honored to announce that InsideView Insights has been named as a two-category winner in the G2 Crowd Best Software of 2021 awards. InsideView Insights is included in the Top 50 Best Sales Products 2021 and the Top 50 Best Marketing Products 2021 lists. The G2 lists rank the world’s best software products based on more than a quarter million authentic, verified customer reviews from real users.



“One of our guiding principles at InsideView is to create products that people love, and these awards directly reflect our customers’ love for our products,” said Umberto Milletti, CEO of InsideView. “The G2 lists are based on actual reviews from customers who took the time to say how much they appreciate our products. The past year has been a tough one for sellers and marketers, and we’re proud that our products have helped them be more successful.”

InsideView Insights is highly rated on G2 for ease of use, ease of setup, quality of support, data gathering, lead management, lead intelligence, and competitive intelligence, among other things, with reviewers highlighting features such as its integration with CRM and marketing automation. The real-time sales intelligence platform gives sellers and marketers access to 100 million contacts and 19 million companies, along with insights and list-building capabilities to connect with targets at the right time, with the right message. InsideView recently launched a browser extension that brings the power of InsideView Insights directly into where sellers and marketers work the most--their CRM and company websites.

A recent reviewer called InsideView Insights an “Invaluable SDR sidekick” and said, “It is a game-changer for me as it gives me a list of bite-size information/questions to pepper throughout my conversation with the prospects.”

Another reviewer said, “InsideView is one of my go to tools for marketing. I love working with the team at InsideView! In addition to working with the team the product is stellar, providing top notch data and integrations. They're constantly improving the experience making it an invaluable tool for both me and the companies I work with.”

More information about InsideView Insights is available at: https://www.insideview.com/insights/ .

See InsideView’s reviews on G2 here . The G2 Best of lists are available at G2.com/best .

About InsideView

InsideView helps businesses drive rapid revenue growth by empowering business leaders to discover new markets, target and engage the right buyers, and manage customer data quality. Our AI-based B2B data and intelligence platform delivers the industry's most relevant and reliable buyer signals and, combined with InsideView’s data expertise and best-in-class customer support, is trusted by the world’s best performing companies. For more information, visit InsideView at www.InsideView.com , LinkedIn , T witter , or read the InsideView blog .

