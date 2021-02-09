Emerging Markets Report: Something in the Air

/EIN News/ -- An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a recent article titled “An Electromagnetic Health Crisis” published in the venerable pages of Forbes, the author makes clear the risks of electromagnetic fields (EMF) and electro magnetic radiation (EMR) on the human condition. In the article, the author puts forth that ‘in a rapidly transforming digital age, with wireless routers, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, 5G, the internet of things, radio and TV signals, mobile phones, and more, the applications and sources of EMF are proliferating. As a result, fears are amplifying about possible connections between EMF and adverse health effects on humans, other living beings, and the environment.”



According to the report, exposure can lead to damage the DNA of any biological species and lead to cancer; cause oxidative damage that can cause premature aging; disrupt cell metabolism; and potentially lead to other diseases through the generation of stress proteins.

But a solution may be at hand.

American Aires Inc. (OTCQB: AAIRF) (CSE: WIFI), is a global nanotechnology company that is focused on research, development and implementation of innovative technology solutions that restructure and transform electromagnetic field haze into a more biologically-compatible form. The Company’s vision is for Aires products to become a household name, helping make our customers healthier and the public more informed about EMR risks.

In fact, the Company recently rolled-out Lifetune Device EMR Modulation Technology, which is designed to reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation emitted by data-transmitting electronics, such as cell phones, cordless phones, wireless earpieces, wireless headsets, computers, laptops, monitors, smart TVs, baby monitors, Wi-Fi routers and more… essentially the stuff we rely on every day, put in our heads, and surround ourselves with.

In a 2020 release, the Company even announced a product roll-out for offices and pets, the latter a rapidly growing market sector.

American Aires President and CEO Dmitri Serov spoke to the size of the market in that announcement, stating “The USA alone represents a very large market for us with over 300 million cell phones-and many other millions electronic devices in the country. In addition, Aires is planning to launch this complete line of products in the European Union and other countries all around the world."

With a patented technology in-hand and already being rapidly sold internationally, American Aires is well positioned to mitigate the side effects of the increasingly technological world in which we live and monetize its compelling technology.

About American Aires, Inc:

American Aires Inc. is a nanotechnology company which has developed proprietary silicon-based microprocessors that reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). The technology was developed by a team of highly credited scientists and confirmed by independent third-party validation including peer reviewed studies and publications in scientific journals. The technology specifically targets cellphones, computers, baby monitors, Wi-Fi radiation and general EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices.

