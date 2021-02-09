Smartrr - An Innovative Assistant Bot For Digital Marketers

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, California, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxturr, a leading growth hacking agency today launches Smartrr, an assistant bot designed for growth hackers, digital marketers, and entrepreneurs to help pick them the right marketing tools for their digital business growth needs.



The Smartrr bot reduces the time digital marketers would spend researching growth tools to just a few minutes. The process is quick and easy. The bot simply asks the user a few short questions such as monthly budget, essential features wanted, and requested tool integrations, and then the best tool that fits their requirements is suggested.

The Smartrr bot not only saves digital marketers time, it will also save them money since it compares top-notch tools based on their features and pricing.



Because Smartrr’s creation comes from Voxturr, a well-known digital marketing and growth-hacking agency, every tool recommended has been tested and validated.



Manish Tahiliani, Voxturr, CEO says, "We are trying to make marketers and entrepreneurs' life easier with Smartrr by comparing tools that we are confident about ourselves. Having worked with 100+ companies to achieve business growth, we have explored thousands of tools. We have created decision-flows that suit different business requirements for every company."



Currently, the Smartrr bot is launched with up to ten different categories. Examples include best Cold Email Outreach, Email Finder, Keyword Finder, AI Content Generators, and more. By the end of 2021, Smartrr will have more than 60 categories.



"Our aim with Smartrr is not just suggesting the best tools, but also creating a discovery platform for digital marketers and entrepreneurs to find new tools that can help growth hack their business.", says Gaurav Lakhani, co-founder at Voxturr.



The product is currently in its beta version and is expected to keep improving over time. Smartrr will also be available on Amazon Alexa soon.





Company Name: Voxturr

Website Link: https://voxturr.com

Contact Address: contact@voxturr.com



