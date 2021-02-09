Galecto to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for fibrosis and cancer, today announced Hans Schambye, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences. Dr. Schambye and Jon Freve, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, will be available for 1x1 meetings with investors at all meetings. Details are as follows:



SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – Presenting on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 9:20 AM ET and hosting investor meetings on the same date

Credit Suisse London Global Healthcare Conference – Hosting investor meetings Tuesday, March 2 through Thursday, March 4, 2021

Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference – Presenting on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 8:00 AM ET and hosting investor meetings on the same date

A live webcast of the available presentations will be posted under the Investor section of the Company’s website at www.galecto.com. A replay of each available presentation will be available for 30 days following the event.

