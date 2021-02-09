Concentrix Creates Voice of the Customer Essentials Platform to Transform Customer Interactions

Concentrix’ Essentials platform—which builds on the success of its award-winning ConcentrixCX SaaS platform—helps businesses launch a superior Voice of the Customer (VOC) out-of-the-box solution delivering real-time feedback that helps optimize performance, improve interactions with clients, and create better brand experiences.



/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix (Nasdaq: CNXC), a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology, today announced the launch of VOC Essentials, a rapidly deployable and cost-effective solution that combines industry-leading software-as-a-service technology with preconfigured customer engagement best practices, enabling businesses to measure their customers’ experience and take action to delight them.

Drawing on experience from working with hundreds of the world’s biggest brands, Concentrix created VOC Essentials to provide businesses with access to real-time, actionable insights that reduce customer support time, decrease repeat contacts, and boost staff engagement. The platform also accelerates positive outcomes that are driven by customer feedback to increase customer loyalty, improve experience delivery, enhance brand perception, and lower operational costs.

Specifically, VOC Essentials optimizes CX for financial services, telecom, automotive, retail, and other industries by focusing on the following key areas:

Open-end analysis provides remediation strategies for retaining at-risk customers.

AI-powered text analytics isolate contact drivers to decrease escalation.

A closed loop system tracks root causes to preempt the need for repeat contacts.

Real-time CX feeds help identify recurring issues to enable higher first-contact resolution and limit churn.

Real-time reporting produces action-oriented recommendations to empower employees for faster issue resolution.



“Businesses need insights into how their customers think and they don’t have time for long complex implementations of existing VOC platforms with hard-to-measure outcomes. I’m incredibly excited at the opportunity VOC Essentials provides to create more authentic customer experiences; track and optimize staff engagement, performance, and satisfaction; and drive issue resolution, customer retention, and brand loyalty,” said Kathy Juve, Concentrix’ EVP, Customer Experience Technology, and Insights. “We specifically developed this solution to empower leaders to improve their customers’ experiences through real-time feedback, AI-powered insights, and action workflows. We’re excited at the additional value this new tool will provide to our clients and their customers that are looking for meaningful ways to improve their customer experience.”

The VOC Essentials package includes software, best practice configurations, turnkey deployment, and enablement materials that fully leverage the power of ConcentrixCX. It also features leading survey technology, live-time reporting, customer alerts, case management tools, satisfaction metrics, and text analytics all designed to optimize customer engagement and experiences.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation (Nasdaq: CNXC) is a leading technology-enabled global business services company specializing in customer engagement and improving business performance for some of the world’s best brands including over 95 Global Fortune 500 clients and over 90 global disruptor clients. Every day, from more than 40 countries and across 6 continents, our staff deliver next generation customer experience and help companies better connect with their customers. We create better business outcomes and help differentiate our clients through technology, design, data, process, and people. Concentrix provides services to clients in the following key industry verticals: technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. We are Different by Design. Visit concentrix.com to learn more.

