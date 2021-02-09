Intrado Announces Launch of Emergency Data Broker

New solution spans Company’s continuum of life and safety products, bridging information delivery between the Internet of Things and 911 emergency responders

/EIN News/ -- ISLANDIA, N.Y., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced today the launch of Emergency Data Broker™, delivering a key component of the Company’s vision to streamline information delivery between the public and 911 emergency responders.



With the current 911 system, dispatchers typically spend the first moments of an emergency call gathering basic data, such as name, location, and reason for calling. This takes valuable time during an emergency. The Internet of Things (“IoT”) offers a unique opportunity to supply 911 telecommunicators and dispatchers with valuable incident information that can accelerate and prioritize dispatch of emergency services to the person in need.

Despite the rise of consumer use of IoT devices and the increasing volume of valuable data, 911 dispatchers have been unable to capitalize on data availability due to limitations in the current 911 infrastructure, equipment, and workflows. Intrado’s new Emergency Data Broker accelerates dispatchers’ access to IoT data by delivering it over trusted and standardized text-to-911 technologies, without any upgrades or additional funding. This solution offers a unique opportunity to facilitate and speed up information gathering.

Intrado is actively working with a variety of IoT partners, including telematics service providers, personal safety service providers, alarm companies, and in-building incident management companies to securely deliver incident information to the 911 system. Since piloting the Emergency Data Broker program in late 2020, Intrado has partnered with several IoT companies including:

911inform Gabriel Networks SafetyChick Technology Corp ADT IPVideo Corp Scylla.AI Athena Security IronYun Vitals App eBodyGuard Roadside Telematics Corp

Additionally, Intrado’s other life and safety products are now enabled through the Emergency Data Broker platform, including Intrado Revolution™, a leading in-building IoT and mass notification software, and Intrado Safety Shield™, an end-to-end safety incident management system for K-12, higher education, and enterprises.

“Our goal is to accelerate the benefits of IoT to public safety, finding innovative ways to deliver data through existing technologies, rather than waiting for the entire emergency communication system to be upgraded,” said Jeff Robertson, president of Intrado’s Life & Safety division. “With the introduction of the Emergency Data Broker platform, we are fulfilling our mission to save lives and protect property.”

For more information about Intrado’s Life & Safety continuum of products that support the safety of the public, businesses, and educational institutions, visit www.intrado.com/en/life-safety.

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable — turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

Contact

Dave Pleiss

Investor and Public Relations

DMPleiss@Intrado.com

402-716-6578