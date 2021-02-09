New Training Center in Connecticut: GOLFTEC Stamford

/EIN News/ -- Englewood, CO, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STAMFORD, CT – GOLFTEC – the world leader in golf lessons and premium club fittings – announces the opening of a state-of-the-art instruction and club fitting center in Stamford, Connecticut at 850 Canal St. Suite 1C, Stamford, CT 06902.

The new facility is 2,600 square feet and has four teaching / practice bays along with a putting green staffed by a veteran team of highly-trained coaches. These individuals leverage GOLFTEC’s world-renowned teaching technology – including advanced motion measurement, video analysis and premium launch monitors – to help any student find the lesson plan best suited for their unique needs. GOLFTEC students drop an average of seven strokes from their scores.

GOLFTEC Stamford also features the company’s enhanced custom club fitting program. The TOUR-like fitting experience combines swing characteristics with ball flight data to help identify optimal golf equipment for each student. An array of clubhead/shaft options are available to perfectly match players of any skill level with the clubs that best meet their needs. Nearly 75% of all golfers who went through a club fitting in 2020 gained an average of 25 yards over their previous equipment.

GOLFTEC Stamford Director of Instruction and Center Manager Boris Busljeta will oversee operations at the new facility. Having over 20 years of experience in the golf business which includes having taught over 10,000 golf lessons and club fittings and being a PGA Certified Professional, Boris is able to understand the unique needs from each student and help them maximize their potential.

Stamford is the 2nd GOLFTEC Training Center in Fairfield County, Connecticut. GOLFTEC also has a new Training Center in Westport.

GOLFTEC continues to establish itself as the world leader in golf improvement with more data on the golf swing than anyone else in the world, thanks to its award-winning SwingTRU Motion Study. The global GOLFTEC coaching team is comprised of experienced instructors who have graduated from GOLFTEC University – a multi-week certification program based around a curriculum of mastering advanced training of golf swing mechanics and GOLFTEC’s proprietary technology used in all Training Centers. The majority of GOLFTEC Certified Personal Coaches are PGA Professionals who have taught thousands of lessons.

To learn more about GOLFTEC, please visit www.golftec.com or call 877-446-5383.

About GOLFTEC

Since 1995, GOLFTEC has become the world’s largest provider of golf lessons and premium club fittings, operating more than 200 corporately-owned and franchised Training Centers in all major U.S. cities, Canada, China, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore. A top employer of PGA Professionals, the company’s 700-plus coaches have taught more than 10 million lessons with students dropping an average of seven strokes from their scorecards. Its highly-trained coaches leverage leading-edge technology for a completely fact-based approach to instruction, practice and club fitting. GOLFTEC’s leadership position in golf improvement is augmented by its SwingTRU Motion Study™ – the largest ever conducted on golf swing mechanics.

