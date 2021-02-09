Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 933 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,154 in the last 365 days.

Vishay Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Year 2020

  • Revenues Q4 of $667 million; year 2020 of $2,502 million.
  • Gross margin Q4 of 22.8%; year 2020 of 23.3%.
  • Adjusted gross margin Q4 of 22.9%; year 2020 of 23.4%.
  • Operating margin Q4 of 9.0%; year 2020 of 8.4%.
  • Adjusted operating margin Q4 of 8.9%; year 2020 of 8.5%.
  • EPS Q4 of $0.26; year 2020 of $0.85.
  • Adjusted EPS Q4 of $0.28; year 2020 of $0.92.
  • Free Cash for the year 2020 of $192 million.
  • Guidance Q1 2021 of revenues $705 to $745 million and gross margins of 25.0% plus/minus 60 basis points at the exchange rates of Q4 2020.

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive components, today announced its results for the year and fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $2,501.9 million, compared to $2,668.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $122.9 million, or $0.85 per diluted share compared to $163.9 million, or $1.13 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Revenues for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020 were $667.2 million, compared to $640.2 million for the fiscal quarter ended October 3, 2020, and $609.6 million for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019. Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020 were $37.6 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, compared to $33.5 million, or $0.23 per diluted share for the fiscal quarter ended October 3, 2020, and $14.0 million, or $0.10 per diluted share for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019.

As summarized on the attached reconciliation schedule, all periods presented include items affecting comparability. Adjusted earnings per diluted share, which exclude these items net of tax and the unusual tax items, were $0.28 and $0.92 for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, $0.25 for the fiscal quarter ended October 3, 2020, and $0.13 and $1.26 for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively.

Commenting on results for the year 2020, Dr. Gerald Paul, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “The year 2020 has been for Vishay and its business partners overshadowed by the global pandemic. From temporary plant shutdowns in Asia and temporary shortages in the early part of the year, to drastic reactions by automotive customers in the second quarter to a steep and broad recovery of orders since October, Vishay was able to defend efficiencies while minimizing fixed costs and then to quickly ramp back up again. During 2020, Vishay generated free cash flow of $192 million.”

Dr. Paul continued, commenting on the results for the fourth quarter 2020, “Revenues in the fourth quarter have been strong but Vishay’s incremental performance was negatively impacted by a lower than usual contributive margin in the quarter mainly caused by higher freight costs and a weaker dollar versus most currencies. The revenue increase quarter over quarter was driven by higher sales to automotive customers and to distribution. At the same time, inventories of Vishay’s products at distribution were reduced by a further $24 million, increasing again the inventory turns in all regions.”

Commenting on the outlook Dr. Paul stated, “For the first quarter 2021, based on the current order intake and Vishay’s increased 13-week backlog, we guide for revenues in the range of $705 to $745 million at a gross margin of 25.0% plus/minus 60 basis points, assuming the same exchange rates versus the dollar as in the fourth quarter.”

A conference call to discuss Vishay’s fourth quarter and full year financial results is scheduled for Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The dial-in number for the conference call is 877 589-6174 (+1 706-643-1406, if calling from outside the United States) and the access code is 4219657.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and a PDF copy of the press release and the quarterly presentation will be accessible directly from the Investor Relations section of the Vishay website at http://ir.vishay.com.

There will be a replay of the conference call from 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 through 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 24. The telephone number for the replay is +1 855-859-2056 (+1 404-537-3406, if calling from outside the United States or Canada) and the access code is 4219657.

About Vishay
Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

This press release includes certain financial measures which are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including adjusted net earnings; adjusted earnings per share; adjusted gross margin; adjusted operating margin; free cash; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"); adjusted EBITDA; and adjusted EBITDA margin; which are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. These non-GAAP measures supplement our GAAP measures of performance or liquidity and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance or liquidity. Non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, free cash, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin do not have uniform definitions. These measures, as calculated by Vishay, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that such measures are meaningful to investors because they provide insight with respect to intrinsic operating results of the Company. Although the terms "free cash" and "EBITDA" are not defined in GAAP, the measures are derived using various line items measured in accordance with GAAP. Reconciling items to arrive at adjusted net earnings represent significant charges or credits that are important to understanding the Company's intrinsic operations. Reconciling items to calculate adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin and adjusted EBITDA represent those same items used in computing adjusted net earnings, as relevant. Furthermore, the presented calculation of adjusted EBITDA is substantially similar to, but not identical to, a measure used in the calculation of financial ratios required for covenant compliance under Vishay's revolving credit facility. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in the Company's financial statements presented in its annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports presented on Forms 10-Q.

Statements contained herein that relate to the Company's future performance, including statements with respect to forecasted revenues, margins, inventories, product demand, anticipated areas of growth, market segment performance, and the performance of the economy in general, are forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "project," "intend," "could," "should," or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; manufacturing or supply chain interruptions or changes in customer demand because of COVID-19; delays or difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies; delays or difficulties in expanding our manufacturing capacities; an inability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; uncertainty related to the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates; competition and technological changes in our industries; difficulties in new product development; difficulties in identifying suitable acquisition candidates, consummating a transaction on terms which we consider acceptable, and integration and performance of acquired businesses; changes in U.S. and foreign trade regulations and tariffs, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable domestic and foreign tax regulations, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable accounting standards and other factors affecting our operations that are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Contact:
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
Peter Henrici
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications
+1-610-644-1300


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.      
Summary of Operations      
(In thousands, except per share amounts)      
       
  Years ended
  December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
  (Unaudited)    
       
Net revenues $ 2,501,898     $ 2,668,305  
Costs of products sold*   1,919,995       1,997,105  
Gross profit   581,903       671,200  
Gross margin   23.3 %     25.2 %
       
Selling, general, and administrative expenses*   371,450       384,631  
Restructuring and severance costs   743       24,139  
Operating income   209,710       262,430  
Operating margin   8.4 %     9.8 %
       
Other income (expense):      
Interest expense   (31,555 )     (33,683 )
Other   (11,754 )     (419 )
Loss on early extinguishment of debt   (8,073 )     (2,030 )
Total other income (expense) - net   (51,382 )     (36,132 )
       
Income before taxes   158,328       226,298  
       
Income tax expense   34,545       61,508  
       
Net earnings   123,783       164,790  
       
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests   860       854  
       
Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 122,923     $ 163,936  
       
Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.85     $ 1.13  
       
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.85     $ 1.13  
       
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic   144,836       144,608  
       
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted   145,228       145,136  
       
Cash dividends per share $ 0.38     $ 0.37  
       
* Includes incremental costs of products sold and selling, general, and administrative expenses (benefits) separable from normal operations directly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic of $4,563 and $(1,451), respectively.
       

 

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.          
Summary of Operations          
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)          
           
  Fiscal quarters ended
  December 31, 2020   October 3, 2020   December 31, 2019
           
Net revenues $ 667,180     $ 640,160     $ 609,577  
Costs of products sold*   514,896       488,451       474,216  
Gross profit   152,284       151,709       135,361  
Gross margin   22.8 %     23.7 %     22.2 %
           
Selling, general, and administrative expenses**   92,272       90,219       94,299  
Restructuring and severance costs   -       -       16,884  
Operating income   60,012       61,490       24,178  
Operating margin   9.0 %     9.6 %     4.0 %
           
Other income (expense):          
Interest expense   (7,159 )     (7,414 )     (8,523 )
Other   (5,570 )     (4,898 )     (3,652 )
Loss on early extinguishment of debt   (553 )     (3,454 )     (723 )
Total other income (expense) - net   (13,282 )     (15,766 )     (12,898 )
           
Income before taxes   46,730       45,724       11,280  
           
Income tax expense   8,887       12,063       (2,869 )
           
Net earnings   37,843       33,661       14,149  
           
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests   276       177       187  
           
Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 37,567     $ 33,484     $ 13,962  
           
Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.26     $ 0.23     $ 0.10  
           
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.26     $ 0.23     $ 0.10  
           
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic   144,855       144,854       144,628  
           
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted   145,251       145,197       145,202  
           
Cash dividends per share $ 0.095     $ 0.095     $ 0.095  
           
* Includes incremental costs of products sold separable from normal operations directly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic of $268 and $242 for the fiscal quarters ended December 31, 2020 and October 3, 2020, respectively.
** Includes incremental selling, general, and administrative expenses (benefits) separable from normal operations directly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic of $(580) and $(441), for the fiscal quarters ended December 31, 2020 and October 3, 2020, respectively.
 

 

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.      
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets      
(In thousands)      
       
  December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
  (Unaudited)    
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 619,874     $ 694,133  
Short-term investments   158,476       108,822  
Accounts receivable, net   338,632       328,187  
Inventories:      
Finished goods   120,792       122,466  
Work in process   201,259       187,354  
Raw materials   126,200       121,860  
Total inventories   448,251       431,680  
       
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   132,103       141,294  
Total current assets   1,697,336       1,704,116  
       
Property and equipment, at cost:      
Land   76,231       75,011  
Buildings and improvements   641,041       585,064  
Machinery and equipment   2,732,771       2,606,355  
Construction in progress   86,520       110,722  
Allowance for depreciation   (2,593,398 )     (2,425,627 )
    943,165       951,525  
       
Right of use assets   102,440       93,162  
       
Goodwill   158,183       150,642  
       
Other intangible assets, net   66,795       60,659  
       
Other assets   186,554       160,671  
Total assets $ 3,154,473     $ 3,120,775  
       

 

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.      
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (continued)      
(In thousands)      
       
  December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
  (Unaudited)    
       
Liabilities and equity      
Current liabilities:      
Notes payable to banks $ -     $ 2  
Trade accounts payable   196,203       173,915  
Payroll and related expenses   141,034       122,100  
Lease liabilities   22,074       20,217  
Other accrued expenses   182,642       186,463  
Income taxes   20,470       17,731  
Total current liabilities   562,423       520,428  
       
Long-term debt less current portion   394,886       499,147  
U.S. transition tax payable   125,438       140,196  
Deferred income taxes   1,852       22,021  
Long-term lease liabilities   86,220       78,511  
Other liabilities   104,356       100,207  
Accrued pension and other postretirement costs   300,113       272,402  
Total liabilities   1,575,288       1,632,912  
       
Redeemable convertible debentures   170       174  
       
Equity:      
Vishay stockholders' equity      
Common stock   13,256       13,235  
Class B convertible common stock   1,210       1,210  
Capital in excess of par value   1,409,200       1,425,170  
Retained earnings   138,990       72,180  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   13,559       (26,646 )
Total Vishay stockholders' equity   1,576,215       1,485,149  
Noncontrolling interests   2,800       2,540  
Total equity   1,579,015       1,487,689  
Total liabilities, temporary equity, and equity $ 3,154,473     $ 3,120,775  
       

 

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.      
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows      
(In thousands)  
  Years ended
  December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
  (Unaudited)    
Operating activities      
Net earnings $ 123,783     $ 164,790  
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to      
net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   166,230       164,461  
(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment   157       (157 )
Accretion of interest on convertible debt instruments   13,161       14,146  
Inventory write-offs for obsolescence   22,730       26,494  
Pensions and other postretirement benefits, net of contributions   2,864       (552 )
Loss on early extinguishment of debt   8,073       2,030  
Deferred income taxes   (12,141 )     (23,009 )
Other   3,304       13,341  
Change in U.S. transition tax liability   (14,757 )     (14,757 )
Change in repatriation tax liability   (16,258 )     (38,814 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of businesses acquired   17,792       (11,529 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   314,938       296,444  
       
Investing activities      
Purchase of property and equipment   (123,599 )     (156,641 )
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   403       577  
Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired   (25,852 )     (11,862 )
Purchase of short-term investments   (293,087 )     (111,631 )
Maturity of short-term investments   250,580       81,012  
Other investing activities   (529 )     3,587  
Net cash used in investing activities   (192,084 )     (194,958 )
       
Financing activities      
Issuance costs   -       (5,394 )
Repurchase of convertible debt instruments   (151,683 )     (27,863 )
Net changes in short-term borrowings   (114 )     (16 )
Dividends paid to common stockholders   (50,372 )     (48,968 )
Dividends paid to Class B common stockholders   (4,597 )     (4,476 )
Distributions to noncontrolling interests   (600 )     (600 )
Cash withholding taxes paid when shares withheld for vested equity awards   (2,016 )     (2,708 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (209,382 )     (90,025 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   12,269       (3,360 )
       
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   (74,259 )     8,101  
       
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   694,133       686,032  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 619,874     $ 694,133  
       

 

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.                  
Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share                  
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)                  
  Fiscal quarters ended   Years ended
  December 31, 2020   October 3, 2020   December 31, 2019   December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
                   
GAAP net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 37,567     $ 33,484     $ 13,962     $ 122,923     $ 163,936  
                   
Reconciling items affecting gross profit:                  
Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic $ 268     $ 242     $ -     $ 4,563     $ -  
                   
Other reconciling items affecting operating income:                  
Restructuring and severance costs $ -     $ -     $ 16,884     $ 743     $ 24,139  
Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic   (580 )     (441 )     -       (1,451 )     -  
                   
Reconciling items affecting other income (expense):                  
Loss on early extinguishment of debt $ 553     $ 3,454     $ 723     $ 8,073     $ 2,030  
                   
Reconciling items affecting tax expense (benefit):                  
Change in deferred taxes due to early extinguishment of debt $ (217 )   $ -     $ (289 )   $ (1,563 )   $ (1,601 )
Effects of cash repatriation program   -       -       (11,554 )     (190 )     (9,583 )
Effects of changes in uncertain tax positions   3,751       -       2,831       3,751       2,831  
Effects of tax-basis foreign exchange gain   -       -       -       -       7,554  
Tax effects of pre-tax items above   (12 )     (716 )     (4,277 )     (2,799 )     (6,211 )
                   
Adjusted net earnings $ 41,330     $ 36,023     $ 18,280     $ 134,050     $ 183,095  
                   
Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding   145,251       145,197       145,202       145,228       145,136  
                   
Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.28     $ 0.25     $ 0.13     $ 0.92     $ 1.26  
                   

 

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.                  
Reconciliation of Free Cash                  
(Unaudited - In thousands)                  
  Fiscal quarters ended   Years ended
  December 31, 2020   October 3, 2020   December 31, 2019   December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 125,699     $ 64,330     $ 84,423     $ 314,938     $ 296,444  
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   110       63       91       403       577  
Less: Capital expenditures   (52,798 )     (21,969 )     (56,374 )     (123,599 )     (156,641 )
Free cash $ 73,011     $ 42,424     $ 28,140     $ 191,742     $ 140,380  
                   

 

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.                  
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA                  
(Unaudited - In thousands)                  
  Fiscal quarters ended   Years ended
  December 31, 2020   October 3, 2020   December 31, 2019   December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
                   
GAAP net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 37,567     $ 33,484     $ 13,962     $ 122,923     $ 163,936  
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests   276       177       187       860       854  
Net earnings $ 37,843     $ 33,661     $ 14,149     $ 123,783     $ 164,790  
                   
Interest expense $ 7,159     $ 7,414     $ 8,523     $ 31,555     $ 33,683  
Interest income   (385 )     (514 )     (1,734 )     (3,709 )     (8,445 )
Income taxes   8,887       12,063       (2,869 )     34,545       61,508  
Depreciation and amortization   42,454       41,618       42,159       166,230       164,461  
EBITDA $ 95,958     $ 94,242     $ 60,228     $ 352,404     $ 415,997  
                   
Reconciling items                  
Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic $ (312 )   $ (199 )   $ -     $ 3,112     $ -  
Restructuring and severance costs   -       -       16,884       743       24,139  
Loss on early extinguishment of debt   553       3,454       723       8,073       2,030  
                   
Adjusted EBITDA $ 96,199     $ 97,497     $ 77,835     $ 364,332     $ 442,166  
                   
Adjusted EBITDA margin**   14.4 %     15.2 %     12.8 %     14.6 %     16.6 %
                   
** Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenues                  
                   

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Vishay Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Year 2020

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.