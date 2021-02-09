Veristar LLC Acquires eDiscovery Services and Technology Company Planet Data Solutions, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO and NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veristar, a premier legal services delivery firm, today announced the acquisition of Planet Data, accelerating the firm’s offerings and solutions for corporate legal departments and law firms. Planet Data Solutions, Inc. will sell its assets to Veristar. Planet Data’s Exego® software division will operate under a separate Exego LLC.



“We are excited to be joining forces with the outstanding Planet Data team,” said Veristar company founder, CEO and president, Rick Avers. “Acquiring the deep bench of litigation support professionals at Planet Data greatly enhances our current capabilities and positions Veristar for continued growth. We also are excited to leverage the powerful Exego platform and its proven track record of reducing client costs.”

Since its launch in November 2019 by veteran litigation support professionals, Veristar has emerged as a premier provider of best-of-breed solutions for complex forensic data collection, Relativity hosting and document review services, along with specialized legal staffing support.

With the acquisition of Planet Data, Veristar continues its strategic growth trajectory and expansion plans to meet the evolving needs of corporate and law firm clients. As corporate clients continue to navigate the increased complexity of litigation, government investigations and M&A activities, the acquisition positions Veristar to continue helping clients meet today’s challenges.



“There are many synergistic opportunities between our companies, and I believe our clients are going to reap the benefits once they see the capabilities driven by the caliber of the combined Veristar and Planet Data teams,” said Howard Reissner, Esq., co-founder and CEO of Planet Data. “We are excited for this next phase and remain steadfast in our commitment to serving our clients with outstanding people, processes and technology.”

The Planet Data team will operate under the leadership of Rick Avers. Dave Cochran, COO at Planet Data, will become president of Exego.

Terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

About Veristar

With more than 250 years of combined experience among our leadership, project managers, data processing team and review managers, Veristar understands the needs of legal teams navigating complex data matters. Our approach to forensic data collection, eDiscovery processing and hosting, and document review services is based on the extensive knowledge and skills we’ve honed throughout decades of supporting corporate legal departments and their outside counsel. That experience also means we recognize when a customized solution is necessary, which is why clients trust Veristar for creativity and flexibility in handling their most complex projects. Visit our website at https://veristar.tech/.

About Planet Data Solutions, Inc.

Planet Data addresses today’s eDiscovery and contract management challenges with a combination of cutting-edge technology, forward thinking and a team of subject matter experts. Our world-class developers, highly skilled project managers and dedicated hosting team have decades of combined experience. Together they bring a passion for proactive problem solving to every client engagement. Learn more by visiting our website at https://www.planetdata.com/.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651.552.7753