Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 935 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,153 in the last 365 days.

Grace Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) today announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per common share. The dividend, payable March 23, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 2, 2021, reflects approval by the Board of Directors of a 10 percent increase in the company’s regular annual cash dividend, from $1.20 per common share to $1.32 per common share.

The declaration of any dividends falls within the discretion of the Board, taking into account such considerations as the Board may deem relevant at the time including, without limitation, the company's financial condition, financial performance, available liquidity, and applicable legal requirements.

About Grace

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace is a leading global specialty chemical company. The company’s two industry-leading business segments—Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies—provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of our customers around the world. With approximately 4,000 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in over 60 countries. More information about Grace is available at grace.com.

Media Relations
Caitlin Leopold
T +1 410.531.8870
caitlin.leopold@grace.com

Investor Relations
Jason Hershiser
T +1 410.531.8835
jason.hershiser@grace.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Grace Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Chemical Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.