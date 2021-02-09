Important expansion project for STIM!

Major transaction between STIM and the Yvan Frappier Group

SHERBROOKE, Quebec, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STIM is proud to announce that it has entered into a strategic agreement with the Yvan Frappier Group for the company Piervan Maintenance Services. In addition, STIM acquired all of Constructions EDB's equipment, namely the group's "factory" division.



Maintenance Services Piervan works primarily in the installation, maintenance and repair of equipment, piping, tanks, drying systems and conveyors. Its activities are mainly in the manufacturing and petroleum sectors as well as the pulp and paper market. With the new equipment acquired, the STIM workshop will now be able to design and manufacture tanks, walkways & mezzanines, mechanical equipment, jigs, piping and industrial tooling.

"We are delighted to welcome EDB and Piervan’s proficient employees into the group's wonderful family. With the strength of our corporate youth coupled with the experience and knowledge of newcomers, we will form a complete team now here to last. With the arrival of new employees specializing in high pressure welding and piping, our labor capacity will double, and customers will benefit from a more complete service offering” said David Marchand, president of STIM.

About STIM

STIM's mission is to develop a complete service offering for the successful completion of industrial and maintenance projects for all primary, secondary as well as tertiary industries in Quebec. Thus, you can benefit from the services of a manufacturing workshop, industrial mechanics and maintenance, industrial piping through a specialized "turnkey" service. To learn more about STIM and new services offered, visit our website at www.stim.ca.

