Outbrain Supercharges Australian Network via Multi-Year Partnership with Nine

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australia’s largest locally owned media company Nine has signed a multi-year partnership with leading discovery and native advertising platform Outbrain.

The agreement sees Outbrain’s Smartfeed technology running across a suite of Nine’s premium digital properties which include Nine.com.au, The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, Brisbane Times, WAtoday. These websites achieve more than 625 million page views per month.

Andrew Burke, Managing Director APAC and Growth Markets for Outbrain, commented: “We’re really excited to bring the power of Nine’s amazing brands to our advertising network. These are household brands every Australian has grown up with, and that trust and heritage delivers real impact for advertisers on these sites.

“Having spent time with the Nine team it’s clear they are one of the most innovative and rapidly-evolving media organisations in the world, so their decision to partner with Outbrain is testament to the world-class quality of our technology.”

Native and infeed advertising is one of the most rapidly growing sectors in the Australian advertising landscape, with the last set of IAB Australia figures showing 19% growth for the September quarter.

Michael Stephenson, Nine’s Chief Sales Officer, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Outbrain as a partner of Nine. Outbrain’s proprietary technology and solutions will offer yet another vehicle for advertisers looking to reach the unique and premium audiences within our digital ecosystem.”

The deal, which began on January 1, comes as Outbrain recently announced a partnership with regional publisher Australian Community Media.

About Outbrain

Outbrain is the world’s leading discovery and native advertising feed for the open web. A third of the world’s Internet-connected population explore and discover information through our feed technology, which is trusted by emerging to established brands and integrated into thousands of media companies’ tech stacks to manage and monetize their publishing operations. Outbrain operates in 55 countries and is headquartered in New York City with offices in 18 cities worldwide. Learn more at www.outbrain.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Nine

Nine’s strategy is to create great content, distribute it broadly and engage audiences and advertisers.

We are Australia’s largest locally owned media company - the home of Australia’s most trusted and loved brands spanning News, Sport, Lifestyle, and Entertainment, we pride ourselves on creating the best content, accessed by consumers when and how they want. Nine’s assets include the Nine Network, major mastheads such as The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and The Australian Financial Review, radio stations 2GB, 3AW, 4BC and 6PR, digital properties such as nine.com.au, 9Now, 9Honey, Pedestrian.TV, subscription video platform Stan and majority investments in Domain Group and CarAdvice.

