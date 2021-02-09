Health Experts Extol Yoga’s Benefits During Covid

Quebec’s Karma Shala Online Serves the New Demand

/EIN News/ -- MONT-TREMBLANT, Quebec, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Hopkins Medicine1 and The Mayo Clinic2 recognize yoga for increasing flexibility and balance, improving fitness and strength, and producing greater focus. During the pandemic, other benefits, are encouraging more people to practice yoga online. Yoga helps people sleep better, reduces stress, and brightens mood.



Online yoga is increasingly important and popular. Forbes reports, “a huge jump in consumers accessing virtual (fitness and wellness) content since March of 2020. 73% of consumers are using pre-recorded video versus 17% in 2019; 85% are using livestream classes weekly versus 7% in 2019.”3

“Online classes are instrumental to our community’s mental and physical health. We have invested heavily in video production and bilingual class content so doing yoga at home mirrors the studio experience,” says Melisande Turpin, Karma Shala owner and yoga instructor.

This is more than people swapping in-person fitness for online. Forbes shares, “consumers are working out more than before, with 56% of respondents exercising at least five times per week.” The data comes from software scheduling company, Mindbody, who serves 58,000 health and wellness businesses with 35 million customers in over 130 countries.

“It was an adjustment at first, giving instruction at a distance. But soon, it became incredibly personal and rewarding. Now I receive messages of thanks from people around the world for the classes we offer,” shared Dominique Leclerc, a Karma Shala Online instructor.

ResearchAndMarkets.com reports yoga equipment sales grew 154% in 2020 as people stocked their home yoga space with blocks and mats. Mindbody reports that 46% of people intend to make virtual classes a regular part of their routine, even after studios reopen.

John Hopkins Medicine found yoga helps by connecting participants to a supportive community. Ms. Turpin sees a future with a combination of in-person and digital services, “We now have more tools to foster our community. We use technology to strengthen those bonds until we see each other again at the studio.”

Karma Shala Yoga Inc: https://www.karmashala.ca/ is a yoga studio and online yoga experience based in Mont Tremblant, Quebec. The company was founded in 2015 and has become one of the leading studios in the province, hosting thousands of Canadian and international clients each year. The online component, Karma Shala Online, launched in September of 2020, https://online.karmashala.ca/

Melisande Turpin

Karma Shala Yoga Inc.

819-635-4611

mel@karmashala.ca

___________________



1 John Hopkins Medicine Staff, 9 Benefits of Yoga, John Hopkins Website, 2021

2 Mayo Clinic Staff, Yoga: Fight stress and find serenity, Mayo Clinic Website, December 29, 2020

3 Jess Cording, How COVID-19 Is Transforming The Fitness Industry, Forbes Magazine, July 13, 2020