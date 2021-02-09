Calgary Foothills PCN Ensures Network Quality During Pandemic with Progress

/EIN News/ -- WhatsUp Gold enables Canadian healthcare organization to identify and solve network issues faster, and better allocate network resources for remote access by physicians and patients

BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced that the Canadian non-profit organization Calgary Foothills Primary Care Network (PCN) has selected the award-winning network monitoring software, Progress® WhatsUp® Gold, to proactively identify and fix network performance issues before they have an impact on the business.

The Calgary Foothills PCN is a group of more than 490 family doctors, serving over 379,000 patients in Calgary and Cochrane, Canada. Before implementing Progress WhatsUp Gold, the organization’s network was managed through pre-built, homegrown dashboards which caused multilayer issues when new systems, virtual machines and websites were added. Problems were already disrupting the business before the IT team was aware of them, and it had no way to spot network issues unless users reported them.

“Selecting Progress WhatsUp Gold to get the powerful network monitoring capabilities we needed was an easy decision, as I’d already had experience with the product at other companies,” said Thayer Ramahi, Director of IMIT, Calgary Foothills PCN. “Progress WhatsUp Gold enables us to see the status of everything—networks, servers, switches, firewalls, services, application performance and more. It gives us the 24/7 visibility we need and helps us quickly handle all unexpected problems, without affecting Calgary Foothills PCN’s day-to-day operations.”

WhatsUp Gold provides Calgary Foothills PCN with a unified view of the entire network and infrastructure, enabling the IT team to identify critical issues fast and in a cost-effective way. Leveraging the product, the IT team has created an interactive, detailed network map offering at-a-glance visibility and has activated real-time alerts and dashboards to help identify issues as soon as they happen, before being noticed by users. Network issues are quickly resolved and time to repair is reduced.

With WhatsUp Gold, Calgary Foothills PCN can easily allocate more network resources to specific systems as more physicians and users are connecting remotely during the Covid-19 pandemic. Access for systems like electronic health records and internal services has jumped by 10 times, requiring the IT team to be ready and flexible to accommodate the needs of the expanded user base, at any given time.

“There is a clear trend that’s here to stay—we’ll be seeing more devices, servers, routers and more, connected to our networks and increasing the frequency of performance issues and security risks,” said John Ainsworth, SVP, Core Products, Progress. “The only way to handle that is through monitoring every aspect of our networks continuously. Calgary Foothills PCN is a great example of how this can be achieved with Progress WhatsUp Gold.”

To learn more about Progress WhatsUp Gold network monitoring software, visit https://www.progress.com/network-monitoring.

