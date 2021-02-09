Proactive news headlines including Tocvan Ventures, HempFusion Wellness, Milestone Scientific and Esports Entertainment Group

Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Tocvan Ventures Corp (CSE:TOC) (FRA:TV3) says maiden drill program at Pilar project shows encouraging mineralization and potential for expansion click here



- LiteLink Technologies Inc (CSE:LLT) (OTCMKTS:LLNKD) (FRA:C0B:FF) completes previously announced private placement for gross proceeds of C$1,005,000 click here

- Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) (CVE:ACST) (FRA:A1PA) posts fiscal third quarter results as strategic review continues click here

- HempFusion Wellness Inc (TSE:CBD.U) (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) (FRA:8OO) CMO Ola Lessard becomes first two-term president of advocacy group US Hemp Roundtable click here

- Exro Technologies Inc (CVE:EXRO) (OTC:EXROF) (FRA:1O2) bolsters partnership with SEA Electric to advance its battery control system click here

- Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) announces $25 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market click here

- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) engages ex-Eli Lilly executive William Smith III to design and build its rare earth and critical mineral purification facilities click here

- First Cobalt Corp (CVE:FCC) (OTCQX:FTSSF) makes two key corporate appointments to help advance its Iron Creek copper-cobalt project in Idaho click here

- Milestone Scientific Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) signs distribution deals with Atlanta Dental and Nashville Dental for its Wand Single Tooth Anesthesia System click here

- Esports Entertainment Group Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) (FRA:40Y1) files for a gaming license in New Jersey click here





About Proactive



With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.



Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.



Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.



• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.



• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.



• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.



• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.



• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.



For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com



