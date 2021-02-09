AirConsole launches spicy couples quiz, just in time for Valentine’s day

Couples can celebrate Valentine’s day together in a fun and engaging way with this new hot quiz.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, February 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The developers of AirConsole are pleased to announce a new mode on FriendsQuiz, which includes a unique twist for Valentine’s Day. The new mode includes a spicy quiz for couples and lovers to play during the ongoing pandemic and allows for them to dig deep and learn more about their partners than ever before. Using their smartphone, couples play the game through the AirConsole platform to create unforgettable Valentine’s Day memories.AirConsole is a multiplayer video game console for social gaming experiences. Games are played on one shared screen, such as a computer, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, or tablet. Players use their smartphones as controllers. With AirConsole, players don’t need any additional hardware, making it a fast, fun, and easy way to play exciting games together.“At AirConsole, we believe that just because most of the world is in lockdown, this doesn’t mean we shouldn’t have some healthy and exciting fun on Valentine’s,” says head of product of the company, Rafael Morgan. “With our new Valentine’s mode of FriendsQuiz, couples can ask questions they’ve never dared to ask before, reveal secret fantasies, and truly get to know their loved ones. It’s hands-down the hottest quiz you’ll ever play and is the ultimate game for Valentine’s lockdown fun.”For all users, FriendsQuiz is super easy to play. The game will pose a personal question to one player, while the other players will need to select what they feel is the correct answer. Once selected, the original player will make the true answer known – creating a fun and exhilarating experience for all.To access AirConsole’s special holiday FriendsQuiz this Valentine’s Day, simply head to AirConsole.com . FriendsQuiz is now featured in the spotlight section of the AirConsole store.Couples that can’t be together in-front of the same screen can also play the game online on meet.airconsole.com over a video call. It’s the perfect way to bond together when apart.About AirConsoleAirConsole is a fast growing Start-Up based in Zurich, Switzerland. Founded by Ex-Googler and serial entrepreneur Andrin von Rechenberg, the company quickly rose to fame by offering an instantly accessible cloud gaming console that uses smartphones as gamepads. More than 7,000 developers globally have co-created over 190+ games that have been published on AirConsole, which in return have been consumed by more than 10 million players from 190+ countries. To date, AirConsole’s team has raised 7.4 million USD.