Overcoming cultural stigma and saving lives.

Guards Down launches to provide comprehensive help for Veterans overcoming trauma and griefNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guards Down, which officially launches this week, is blazing a trail in holistic wellness by providing a robust platform which makes accessing solutions to overcome trauma and grief a reality. Veteran owner and founder Greg Washington realized early on that things like cultural stigmas and educational resources were problems not being addressed for many wanting to enjoy their life despite their struggles. 9 out of 10 people will experience trauma or grief during the course of their life. Because of this, he sought out natural treatment solutions. He also saw the need for an online community that could hopefully help veterans and non-veterans alike achieve holistic wellness and ultimately save lives.
“We understand healing deep trauma and complex grief symptoms is an in-depth
process -our holistic solutions reflect those insights. The first step is to reach out for help and start having a conversation to find what solution best fits your experience. The second step is to plug us into a tribe of like-minded supporters. Guards Down offers both,“ says Greg.
Through a combination of membership-based events, health products, our self-help programs based on our G3 core values, and deep insightful talks on the podcast, Guards Down aims to become the place where people can find their subjective well being. The Guards Down community can be found by accessing the guardsdown.com website. Members can gain access to the knowledge center, attend monthly engagement events, and purchase products tailored to fit their individual needs.
Evolution of a Brand
Greg is a combat veteran who has seen his share of pain and loss while serving in the Army. As a result, he suffered from PTSD, complicated grief, and chronic pain that sent him spiraling into a deep, dark place. He questioned if his life was even worth living. He was suffering in silence, having to wear so many different hats in life that the shame, the guilt, the pain, and the stigmas of acknowledging all of that would make it that much harder to process. That's when he realized the necessity to find a better solution, not just for himself, but his fellow veterans. After losing “battle buddies” to war and suicide, he decided that only offering one solution in a life-long fight was futile and thus the platform idea was borne.
