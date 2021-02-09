GotResumeBuilder.com Helps Combat COVID-19 Job Losses with Free Resume Builder

Company is on a mission to help employees find stability and success in the currently unstable job market.

BURNABY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Got Resume Builder is pleased to announce that it is offering its premium resume builder service to anyone who may have lost their job due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The service, which is usually available for a minimum charge of over $70 per year, is being offered completely free. Committed to helping people find success in the job market, GotResumeBuilder.com is vetted and recommended by many prestigious institutions, including the Chicago Public Library and Ohio University Library.“Over 1.6 million people have successfully created their resumes with us over the years,” says company founder James Song. “With so many employees being laid off due to the pandemic, we thought it would be fitting for us to offer our services for free. That way, we can help as many people as possible.”Song adds that the Resume Builder is exceptionally easy to use, with a variety of professionally designed layout templates to choose from.The company has also released its highly rated (4.7-4.8 stars in Google Play and Apple Store) mobile resume builder apps free of charge, to further help job seekers during these challenging times.● Got Resume Builder features include:● Comprehensive resume tutorials, samples, and writing tips● Editable resume templates designed by professionals● Live preview for design changes, sizing, and font styles● Instant download for multiple file formats● Integrated sharing tools through email and social media● Manage multiple resume drafts for different jobs● And a lot more!For more information about the service, visit the website or download the Resume Builder App About the CompanyGot Resume Builder allows users to build a job-winning resume quickly and easily online with editable resume templates designed by professionals. Vetted and recommended by many prestigious institutions, including the Chicago Public Library and Ohio University Library, over 1.6 job seekers have successfully created job-winning resumes on the platform. Mobile resume builder apps are also available through Google Play and the Apple Store.