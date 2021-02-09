Luxury Fashion Brand RCSLA Visit Senegal Taking Stunning Photo & Video Shoot Just in Time for Black History Month

RCSLA is a fashion brand influenced by tribes and cultures. All this is showcased in their recent Senegal photo shoot surrounded by the nation’s stunning beauty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles based fashion studio RCSLA are increasingly well known for their fusion of traditional and modern influences to produce pieces and collections that are unique while still resonating in a deep, powerful way. In exciting news the brand recently took the opportunity to visit the land of RCSLA head designer Moustapha Ndiaye’s roots Senegal. A full photo and video shoot took place both in Dakar and in the remarkable car-free island Goree, off of Dakar’s coast. Goree is a Unesco world heritage site known for its role in the 15th to the 19th century Atlantic slave trade. The photo shoot and new video have been released for Black History Month, which RCSLA strongly endorse and supports. Early feedback for the new photo shoot and video has been very enthusiastic.Ndiaye is a devoted traveler in addition to his passion for fashion and design. So far this love has taken him to over 20 countries, with most bringing in inspirational ideas that have helped enhance both his life and work.“This trip to Senegal was a very powerful experience,” commented Ndiaye. “As a Senegalese American, Senegal is important to me and influences my work. But to also spend time on Goree and to think about what many of our ancestors went through in the slave trade is a moving experience. Senegal is my heritage and my source of inspiration.”Check out the video documenting the trip here featuring the music of Meta Dia. Explore the stunning photo shoot at https://photos.app.goo.gl/sPtWYQ5EYRb87k6T7 A part of RCSLA’s mission has been a rebellion against large corporate brands that have exploited African materials and styles while not fairly compensating the native people providing the materials fairly. RCSLA has worked hard to do the opposite with remarkable results not just in quality but also in the positive relationships the brand has established in America, Africa, and beyond.The luxury brand’s latest collection can be explored and ordered directly from its online store. New choices, styles, and colors are added quite frequently along with links to the company’s latest photo shoots and other eye opening adventures.Editors Notes: In addition to producing his own line of clothing which include tops, bottoms, and hats; Moustapha Ndiaye’s Renaissance Creative Studios offers facilities and expertise to other designers. These services can include apparel design, fabric sourcing, pattern making, samples and large-scale production. For more information about their vision, the collections or the services offered at RCSLA be sure to visit www.rcsla.com or contact Moustapha Ndiaye, 840 Santee St Suite 604, Los Angeles CA 90014, Phone number 1(310)709-1908.