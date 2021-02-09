"Bus Mask" - The first free masks-vending bus in Saigon, Vietnam - Automatically distributes 100,000 masks for free

World-Renowned Manufacturer Of Premium Reusable Antibacterial Cloth Masks Hosts COVID-19 Combating Community Event Dony Garment Company along with other Vietnamese enterprises donated medical supplies to the US DONY MASK - premium Covid antibacterial cloth face mask (washable, reusable) with CE, FDA, TUV Reach, DGA Certification

HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, February 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- DONY Garment Company, a subsidiary of DONY International Corporation and one of the largest manufacturers of workwear, casual clothing, and uniforms in Viet Nam, has responded to the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic by designing and manufacturing a highly protective, reusable, antibacterial cloth mask."We are proud to launch this protective face mask that is not an ordinary mask. We have designed it with care and added all efforts to make it maximum valuable and protective for our customers. We guarantee our products are of the highest quality, an affordable cost, and easy to transport across the world,” said Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment.DONY has a long history of doing its part to promote social responsibility and is excited to announce an exciting community event designed to get masks into people’s hands.As part of the event, on Saturday, 6 February 2021, DONY brought a bus to Ho Chi Minh City to automatically distribute sets of antibacterial face masks to passersby. The event promoted social distancing and handwashing, ensuring that participants were protected from COVID-19 while they received free masks for themselves and their families.Saturday’s event was just the first of many stops DONY will make as part of a more extensive campaign to distribute high-quality masks to the city’s residents. In fact, DONY has donated 100,000 antibacterial cloth masks that will be distributed to the people of Vietnam.This event is consistent with DONY’s commitment to proving to the world that Viet Nam can do great things for companies big and small and people everywhere.Another purpose behind this event was to encourage people to follow government recommendations for COVID-19 safety practices, particularly in public places. One such regulation requires citizens to wear face coverings.With people around the world now wearing masks anytime they go out in public to protect against transmitting COVID-19, the flu, or other diseases and viruses, the market is seeing an enormous demand to provide high-quality, affordable masks. DONY Garment is proud to have risen to the challenge, supplying their expertly designed face masks globally by wholesale, bulk order, and even branded custom order.During Saturday’s event, DONY distributed their Premium antibacterial cloth masks. The DONY Premium antibacterial cloth mask is made from 100 percent antibacterial cotton with unique nano silver technology that is 99% antibacterial, passing some of the most stringent standards in the world.When DONY Garment set out to design this premium mask, they recognized the need to comply with the rigorous standards from different countries around the world, requiring incredible levels of attention to detail. This commitment to quality enables DONY to export masks to over 35 countries and counting, including the United States, Canada, and countries in the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and Asia.DONY holds certificates that allow them to export to the U.S. and European markets. Not only that, but DONY premium cloth masks have an Aseptic Inspection Certificate, guaranteeing that they are biologically safe and germ-free, the Intertek Global Certificate, ensuring that they are water and UV resistant and antibacterial even after dozens of washes, as well as TGA, SASO, 870QD, and CFS certificates.The remarkable features of DONY’s premium cloth face masks were immediately noticeable to participants who received free masks during Saturday’s event. Many people wear single-use surgical masks, which get wet and soiled quickly and create environmental waste.The DONY mask is water-resistant and reusable, giving it an immediate advantage when compared to traditional masks. It is also super skin-friendly, even for those with sensitive skin, and is comfortable for prolonged use, as it is odor-free, adjustable, and breathable.Businesses and organizations are proud to offer DONY premium masks because they meet the rigorous requirements for global export and use, provide maximum protection, and are extremely user-friendly.“At Dony Garment, we are proud to welcome international customers, especially those based in Japan, the Middle East, and the United States, to discover our professional line of products which are manufactured in our factory in Viet Nam, especially our new products for COVID-19,” says Mr. Henry Pham, CEO of DONY Garment Company. “We are proud to launch this protective face mask that is in no way ordinary. We have painstakingly designed it to make it incredibly effective, affordable, and innovative.” To this end, DONY offers free samples, trial orders, bulk wholesale, and more to help partners and customers feel completely comfortable and confident with their order.Organizations and businesses that want to help connect their employees and consumers with DONY premium masks should consider becoming a partner with DONY Garment Company. DONY offers partners countless benefits, including preferential prices and production speed, phenomenal customer service, help with marketing and public relations related to DONY, access regulatory documents such as proof of certificates, and more.As this weekend’s community event demonstrated, DONY is no stranger to making headlines and carries an exceptional reputation in Viet Nam and around the world.About DONY Garment CompanyThe Ho Chi Minh City-based DONY Garment Company was established in 2009 and is a subsidiary of DONY International Corporation, one of the largest manufacturers of workwear, uniforms, and clothing in Viet Nam. In 2020, DONY responded to the COVID-19 crisis by pivoting its activity to the manufacture of PPE.DONY’s PPE is so effective and well-designed that businesses and organizations around the world are lining up to purchase DONY PPE products. DONY is committed to offering high-quality masks, unparalleled service, unique B2B opportunities and is continually striving to serve communities in Viet Nam and around the world.All of Dony Mask products are sterilized by E.O. gas before reaching consumers, to ensure that the mask products are free from virus and bacteria.

The Dony Premium Antibacterial Cloth Mask is washable and reusable. It has certification from CE, FDA and TUV Reach. It is made from a three-ply.