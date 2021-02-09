Amish Mody joins Veriff as the Chief Financial Officer
Amish Mody joins the leading global identity verification (IDV) provider Veriff as their new Chief Financial Officer.
I am really excited to join Veriff, especially because I see a huge growth potential for the whole identity verification industry as the global digitalisation has accelerated over the last year.”NEW YORK, USA, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amish Mody joins the leading global identity verification (IDV) provider Veriff as their new Chief Financial Officer. Mody has a solid track record in the financial sector, having previously served as VP of Finance at the UK-based fintech Monese and also as an investment banker.
— Amish Mody
“So far I’ve experienced the ID verification business from a client's perspective, and now I’ll get to see the other side,” said Amish Mody. “Any fast growing and successful company needs a great team – the enthusiasm, professionalism and friendliness of Veriff's people made the decision to join the journey an easy one for me," Mody added.
Mody will be in charge of the financial planning and analysis, accounting, business intelligence, and other finance-related matters in Veriff.
“Veriff has been growing fast, on a global scale, and financial management has a key role to play. With Amish on board we have an experienced CFO who knows the startup world inside out and has been working in the finance world on a global scale. He’s got a unique background and I am glad he can join our team in Estonia,” said Kaarel Kotkas, Veriff founder and CEO.
Before joining Veriff, Mody was working as VP of Finance at Monese for five years. He oversaw the company’s rapid development from pre-launch to a headcount of several hundred, with operations in four countries. Prior to Monese, he was an investment banker for ten years working mostly on mergers and acquisition, capital raising and strategic advisory projects in Central and Eastern Europe.
About Veriff
Veriff is a global online identity verification company that enables organizations to build trust with their customers through intelligent, accurate and automated online IDV. The largest database on the market, Veriff’s intelligent decision engine can analyze thousands of technological and behavioral variables in seconds, matching people to more than 9,000 government-issued IDs from over 190 countries. Founded in 2015, Veriff serves a global portfolio of organizations across fintech, crypto and mobility sectors. To learn more, visit www.veriff.com.
Karita Sall
Veriff
karita.sall@veriff.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn