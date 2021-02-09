Richmond VA First Aid CPR Training Course AHA BLS Certification Launched

Richmond Training Concepts has launched its GS2020 AHA Basic Life Support certification courses at its training centre in Richmond, Virginia.

/EIN News/ -- Richmond, United States, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richmond Training Concepts has launched its GS2020 American Health Association’s Basic Life Support certification courses at its training centre in Richmond, Virginia.

More information is available at https://www.richmondtrainingconcepts.com.

The updated training courses offer a safe and socially-distanced learning environment. With a 1:1 student to mannequin ratio and class sizes ranging from 5 to 25 students, safety has been prioritized and all students receive an ample amount of individual attention from instructors. Weekly classes are offered at the company’s training centre or classes can be organized at a client’s office. All courses are offered in both English and Spanish instruction.

Richmond Training Concepts offers certication for the American Health Association’s Basic Life Support training class. This training program has been updated for GS2020 guidelines and is ideal for healthcare workers or emergency field rescuers. The class provides professional CPR training for infant, child, and adult victims.

Richmond Training Concepts’ CPR and AED for community and workplace class is an American Safety & Health Institute certification course. The program focuses on teaching rescuers how to identify and treat life-threatening emergencies, such as cardiac arrest and choking. Instruction is provided for assisting both adult and child victims. The course is recommended for teachers, babysitters, and construction workers and is also open to the public for registration.

Another popular program offered by Richmond Training Concepts is its combo course that includes Basic First Aid training in addition to CPR and AED. The class provides instruction on dealing with medical and injury emergencies and also teaches students the basics of First Aid. The program is popular among child-care professionals, recreation staff, and teachers as well as new parents.

In addition to these programs, Richmond Training Concepts also offers an Emergency Oxygen Course and a Bloodborne Pathogens Awareness Class. Upon registration for any CPR class, students are provided a CPR mask with a value of $10. Richmond Training Concepts has been serving the city of Richmond and its surrounding regions for almost ten years and all of its instructors are well trained and effective teachers.

For more information about Richmond Training Concepts visit the website listed above or call 804-592-1782.

Contact Info:

Name: John DeMott

Email: Send Email

Organization: Richmond Training Concepts

Address: 901 Moorefield Park Dr Suite 109, Richmond, VA 23236, United States

Phone: +1-804-592-1782

Website: https://www.richmondtrainingconcepts.com

