Learn everything about being a stripper in ‘Straight Talk for Exotic Dancers’

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ella presents a stripper’s roadmap filled with advice, survival tips, solutions to common problems, and lessons from real-life situations that will help any private dancer successfully navigate through the stripping business in her new book “Straight Talk for Exotic Dancers: Truths, tips, & advice for women who twerk where they work” (published by Archway Publishing).

Aiming to tell the truth about the intimate characteristics of the stripping industry, Ella documents the industry itself, the many kinds of women who strip and why women choose this kind of work. She offers information gleaned from her experience working undercover as a house mother in three Dallas strip clubs and interviews with more than 1500 private dancers over a decade. Along with all the other information, Ella discusses survival techniques that invite dancers to boost their income, manage time, become more independent, and learn behaviors that will prevent them from compromising integrity and values.

“Stripping has always been a way to earn quick cash, but it’s really important now, because Covid 19, has forced many women (young and old) to find, and discover new and creative ways to earn large amounts of money so that they could support their families.” Ella states that “This book is really a roadmap with survival skills to help most any stripper educate themselves.”

“Straight Talk for Exotic Dancers” is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Straight-Talk-Exotic-Dancers-Truths/dp/1480895873.

About the Author

Ella is the author of several books that include “Will the Real Women Please Stand Up!,” “Moving in the Right Direction,” and “Keeping the Home Fires Burning.” Also known as Ms. Real, she is an educator, radio talk show host, TV personality, and lecturer who works globally to share frank advice on female empowerment. Ella is a former teacher, member of several writers’ organizations, and graduate of Bishop College. She is also the president and editor-in-chief of Global One Magazine, publisher of Knowledge Concepts Publishing, owner of Sexy Girl Apparel Boutique Texas and creator of Easy Pleasers Entertainment.

