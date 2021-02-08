Multiple OHRVs Through the Ice in the Lakes Region

CONTACT: Lieutenant Bradley R. Morse 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 February 8, 2021

Moultonborough, NH – On Saturday February 6, 2021, at approximately 1:10 p.m., 911 received a call for a snowmobile through the ice in the vicinity of Black Island on Lake Winnipesaukee in Moultonborough. Michael Long, 22, of Moultonborough, NH, was operating a snowmobile with his mother Heather Long as a passenger. They encountered a pressure ridge and attempted to go around it when the snowmobile unexpectedly went through the ice. They were able to self-rescue and remove themselves from the water onto the ice. They walked to shore and were assisted by first responders.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., two ATVs went through the ice on Big Squam Lake in Center Harbor. David Reynolds, 38, and Brandon Gilcreast, 40, both from Hudson, NH, were visiting friends on Squam Lake in Center Harbor. They were returning to their vehicle in the dark and began following the shore line when they suddenly went through the ice while operating their ATVs. They were able to self-rescue and walk back to their vehicle.

At approximately 7:44 p.m., 911 received a call for a snowmobile through the ice on Meredith Bay on Lake Winnipesaukee. Eric Stevenson, 45, of Meredith, NH, was operating his snowmobile with his 5-year-old son as a passenger. Stevenson had stopped on the ice waiting for his wife to catch up on her snowmobile when his machine suddenly went through the ice. Eric was able to quickly remove his son and himself from the water and safely make it back to shore.

New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds outdoor recreational users that the waterbodies remain unsafe in many areas despite the recent cold spell. Even though Lake Winnipesaukee, Squam Lake, and other lakes and ponds are frozen over, the ice thickness varies greatly. Frequent checking of ice thickness is essential and the use of safety equipment is encouraged, including personal flotation devices (PFDs), ice picks, and throw ropes.