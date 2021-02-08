Mitake Food Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Launches Karaage Fried Chicken Flour Made from Rice in the United States

Mitake Food Industry is a leading milling technology expert and distributor of rice flour in Japan.

/EIN News/ -- Toda City, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - The food manufacturer has announced the launch of one of its new products, Karaage Fried Chicken Flour, made from Rice to the United States of America from January 1st, 2021.



As a food company with more than 60 years of industry experience and operation in the Japanese landscape, Mitake is endowed with rich food culture. It is ready to introduce healthy food culture to the United States of America through its products.

The Japanese milling company is top-rated for the way it transforms nature’s bounty into nutritious food. Now the company has a plan to launch its food products in the United States come this January.

The Karaage Fried Chicken Flour Made from Rice will be launched by Mitake this January. The product features easy-to-prepare, non-glutinous rice with spices. The product was milled and carefully packaged to be released in the US with a sell-by date of 12 months.

The product is packaged in 100g x 10 x 3 specifications to be handy for consumers. The ingredients used in making the Karaage fried chicken flour include non-glutinous rice, salt, yeast extract, spices, and bonito extract powder.



Other components of the products include maltose, dextrose with no ounce of wheat flour. Rice is the main component of the chicken flour with no extra flavoring, preservatives, or artificial seasoning.

Mitake makes the Karaage Fried Chicken Flour crispy and crunchy in a way that only rice flour can deliver. The company wholly packaged the product to serve the US market, and it remains one of the best alternatives to wheat flour in that it has 40% less oil absorbency.

The Fried Chicken Flour is exceptionally healthy and delicious, and it even retains its crispy texture after cooling.





About Mitake Food Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

For more than 60 years since its establishment in 1952, our company has been delivering various goods, mainly processed agricultural products, for both commercial and home use.

With three group companies in Japan, we will continue to contribute to the food culture both in Japan and overseas with our ability to develop products that meet the needs of the times, such as the development of gluten-free rice flour mixes, all the while preserving traditional food products such as sesame seeds, roasted soybean flour, barley tea, non-gluten rice flour, and glutinous rice flour.

Company Profile

Company Name: Mitake Food Manufacturing Co., Ltd..

Headquarters: 1-5-7 Honcho, Toda, Saitama Prefecture

Representative: Hideyuki Takeuchi, President.s and Chief Executive Officer

Established: June 1952

URL: https://mitake-shokuhin.co.jp/

Business Details: Manufacturing and distribution of rice flour, sesame seeds, non-gluten rice flour, barley tea, roasted soybean flour, glutinous rice flour, pickling agents, and assorted confectionery ingredients

For inquiries from customers and the press regarding this release, please contact:

Global brand Inc. / JAPAN

+81-80-9644-4222

Website: http://globalbrand.co.jp/usa/

Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/Global-Brand-102715218383091?_rdc=1&_rdr

Instagram: https://instagram.com/global.brand_

Attachment

Media Company: Global Brand, Inc. Media Name: Takahiro Yamada Media Phone: +81-(0)52-686-2095. Media Email: support_globalbrand@customers.prdistribution.org