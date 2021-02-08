Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Abbott Reappoints Barta As Injured Employee Public Counsel

February 8, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Jessica Barta to the Injured Employee Public Counsel for a term set to expire February 1, 2023. The Public Counsel helps injured employees in the workers' compensation system, oversees the ombudsman program, and advocates on behalf of injured employees.

Jessica Barta of Austin has served as the Injured Employee Public Counsel since October 2014. She serves on the board for the Texas Self-Insurance Guaranty Fund and Kids’ Chance of Texas, is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Austin Bar Association, and former member of the Junior League of Austin. Additionally, she serves on the PTA for Reilly Elementary School, and the Booster Club for the Anderson High School Girls Soccer Team. Barta received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and English and a Juris Doctor degree from Indiana University.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

